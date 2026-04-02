Crown Prince Visits German Jordanian University

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the German Jordanian University (GJU) on Thursday.During a meeting with a number of GJU students, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of empowering young people and developing their skills to enhance their readiness to enter the labor market.His Royal Highness highlighted efforts to keep pace with rapid developments in the fields of modern science and digital transformation, in order to build a young generation capable of innovation.The Crown Prince also underscored the importance of practical training within university programs to enhance students' ability to adapt to the demands of the future.His Royal Highness expressed confidence in youth and their pivotal role in driving development forward and addressing challenges responsibly.The Crown Prince also engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with the students on issues of concern to them across various fields. The students also presented their projects and shared their ideas, which aim to provide practical solutions to challenges in key sectors.His Royal Highness also visited the Deanship of Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship (DI-TECH) the first of its kind in Jordan and GJU's Technology, Research and Innovation Park (TRIP) complex.The Crown Prince was briefed by GJU President Ala'aldeen Halhouli and a number of academic staff and students on DI-TECH's role in supporting the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, and equipping students with practical skills relevant to labor market needs.Halhouli said DI-TECH operates a business incubator to support start-ups, offers training programs and services for career guidance and capacity building, and works to strengthen industrial partnerships between Jordan and Germany, thereby opening up broader prospects for graduates.He added that TRIP aligns GJU's educational outcomes with the needs of the industrial sector, in line with the challenge-based innovation model, thus promoting research and development, knowledge transfer, and the commercialization of its outputs.Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied His Royal Highness on the visit.