Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From German Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of Germany Johann Wadephul.

During the call, they reviewed developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, in addition to ways to resolve all disputes by peaceful means.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized, during the call, the necessity of halting the unjustified Iranian attacks on Qatar and other countries in the region, warning in this context against the irresponsible targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly that related to water, food, and energy facilities.

His Excellency also stressed the need to strengthen coordination, intensify joint efforts, return to the negotiating table, and prioritize reason and wisdom to contain the crisis, thereby ensuring global energy security, freedom of navigation, and environmental safety, and preserving regional stability.