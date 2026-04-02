Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister
During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve the disputes through peaceful means.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated, during the call, the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack that targeted the residence of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in the Duhok Governorate. HE affirmed Qatar's solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Iraq and its rejection of all acts that would undermine its security and stability.
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