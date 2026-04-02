Qatar Museums Moves Doha Design Biennale 2026 Opening To November
Qatar Museums remains committed to the extraordinary designers, artisans, makers, and artists who are a part of Design Doha.
This postponement will ensure that the Biennial can be experienced in the spirit in which it was conceived: as a global celebration of the remarkable talent of the MENASA region.
The organizers of the biennial stressed that the overarching goal of Design Doha - to connect people through dialogue and creativity - is more important than ever.
Design Doha continues to be in close contact with its community, and further updates will be shared in due course.Design Doha Biennial 2026 Qatar Museums
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