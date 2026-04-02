Qatar Museums Moves Doha Design Biennale 2026 Opening To November

MENAFN - Gulf Times) After careful consideration, in light of the evolving situation in the region, Qatar Museums and Design Doha have made the decision to postpone the opening of the Design Doha Biennial 2026 to Nov. 5-7, 2026, with exhibitions remaining on view until Dec. 31, 2026.

Qatar Museums remains committed to the extraordinary designers, artisans, makers, and artists who are a part of Design Doha.

This postponement will ensure that the Biennial can be experienced in the spirit in which it was conceived: as a global celebration of the remarkable talent of the MENASA region.

The organizers of the biennial stressed that the overarching goal of Design Doha - to connect people through dialogue and creativity - is more important than ever.

Design Doha continues to be in close contact with its community, and further updates will be shared in due course.

Design Doha Biennial 2026 Qatar Museums