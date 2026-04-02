Arab, Islamic Countries Condemn Israel's Death Penalty Law In West Bank Against Palestinians
In a joint statement, the ministers warned of ongoing Israeli practicesآ that entrench a system of apartheid and adopt exclusionary rhetoric that denies the inalienableآ rights of the Palestinian people and their existence in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The ministers stressed that this legislation constitutes a dangerous escalation, particularly given its discriminatory application against Palestinian prisoners, emphasizing that such measures would fuel tensions and undermine regional stability.
They also expressed deep concern over the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, warning of increasing risks amid credible reports of ongoing violations, including torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, starvation, and deprivation of basic rights. They affirmed that these practices reflect a broader pattern of violations against the Palestinian people.
The ministers reiterated their rejection of Israeli policies based on racial discrimination, repression, and aggression targeting the Palestinian people.
They further stressed the need to refrain from measures imposed by Israeli occupation authorities that would exacerbate tensions, underscoring the importance of ensuring accountability and calling for intensified international efforts to preserve stability and prevent further deterioration.
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