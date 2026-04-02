ICAO Council Condemns Iranian Attacks On Gulf States And Jordan, Affirms Threat To Aviation Safety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), during its 237th session, adopted a firm resolution based on a joint working paper submitted by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Council unequivocally condemned the unlawful attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran since February 28, 2026, involving missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, which targeted the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. These attacks necessitated emergency measures, including the closure of airspace and the rerouting of flights, resulting in widespread operational disruptions to global air transport. The Council further emphasized that these actions posed a direct threat to the safety and security of civil aviation and constituted a clear violation of the Chicago Convention and the United Nations Charter.

Commenting on the resolution, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Minister of Transport, stated that the joint working paper was a necessary and decisive step to safeguard airspace safety and ensure the security of civil aviation in the region. He added that the Council's decision reinforces the position of the affected states and underscores both international and regional solidarity in the face of threats to civil aviation. He further affirmed that the State of Qatar remains committed to cooperation and coordination with all countries to enhance aviation safety and security, which it considers a top priority. He stressed that any actions threatening air traffic or passenger safety will not go unanswered and reaffirmed continued efforts to strengthen airspace security and protect travelers from potential risks.

For his part, Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing QCAA, stated that the resolution reflects international consensus on protecting airspace and enhancing the safety of global air transport. He noted that it also comes within the framework of advanced regional coordination aimed at safeguarding civil aviation and ensuring the security of air traffic in the Middle East. He added that the State of Qatar is closely monitoring developments in coordination with sister countries and is implementing precautionary measures to ensure the continuity of air traffic operations efficiently and safely, despite ongoing regional challenges.

As part of the implementation of the resolution, the Council adopted a set of measures, including strong condemnation of Iran for violating the sovereignty of the affected states and endangering civil aviation safety, calling for the immediate cessation of its unlawful actions, referring the text of this deterrent resolution to the relevant bodies of the United Nations, and keeping this sensitive matter under continuous review.