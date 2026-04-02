Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting On Developments Related To Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar participated in a ministerial meeting on developments related to the Strait of Hormuz, held on Thursday via videoconference at the invitation of the United Kingdom's Foreign Office.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, who stressed in his remarks that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is an international issue, given its close link to global energy security and the safety of international supply chains. He underscored the importance of reaching consensus on a comprehensive security framework that ensures freedom of navigation through the Strait and preserves regional stability.

His Excellency also reaffirmed Qatar's firm commitment to its role as a reliable partner in supporting maritime security and its continued contribution to the stability of international markets.

He strongly condemned Iranian threats to close the Strait, as well as unjustified attacks on shipping.

His Excellency described such actions as a grave and explicit violation of international law, a direct threat to international peace and security, and a serious risk to global maritime security and energy security. He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a vital international waterway that must not, under any circumstances, be subjected to faits accomplis or used as a tool of coercion or political pressure by any party.

He further stressed the need to address the future of the Strait of Hormuz within a collective framework that includes all countries of the region. He welcomed the efforts of the Gulf Cooperation Council to develop joint solutions to challenges related to the Strait, and emphasized that GCC states must be a key part of any relevant regional arrangements or agreements.