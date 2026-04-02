Kabul Woman Builds Thriving Bag-Making Workshop To Support Family

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A small bag-tailoring workshop established by a woman in Kabul city is lively and busy-a place where sewing machines are lined up in every corner and the steady hum of their operation, combined with the snip of scissors cutting colorful fabrics, creates a rhythmic and vibrant working environment.

In a small storage area of the house, colorful women's bags, girls' bags, and school bags are neatly arranged side by side, each featuring a unique color and design and each telling a story of the effort and hard work of Aqela Rezai.

This time, Pajhwok Afghan News, in its program“Mirror of Women,” introduces Aqela Rezai, the founder of a bag-tailoring workshop in Kabul city.

Aqela Rezai is originally from Qarabagh district of Ghazni province, but for about 20 years she has been living in Etifaq Township, located in the 13th police district of Kabul city.

Rezai, who studied up to the sixth grade and was unable to continue her education due to certain challenges, says she turned to tailoring at home in order to contribute to her family's income.

She says that in the beginning, she started with hand sewing; at that time, a woman would bring her work, and she would complete the stitching.

However, over time, she decided to expand her activities. She began assigning some of the sewing work to other women so they too could stay engaged and take part in the work-an initiative that reflects her spirit of cooperation and support for other women.

For about two years now, Rezai has operated a bag-tailoring workshop in her home. Together with all members of her family-her husband, daughter, and son-they are engaged in bag-making, each performing a specific role.

She says that her husband assists with cutting and sewing the bags, while she herself is responsible for designing them.

According to Rezai, various types of women's bags and handbags are designed and produced in this workshop.

Referring to the finished products, she added:“Each bag has its own customers; however, among all colors, black is the most preferred by girls-a simple color that matches every outfit and every taste.”

Rezai describes her work as steadily progressing and added:“I started this work with a capital of 40,000 afghanis, but now, Alhamdulillah (thanks be to God), our capital has reached 200,000 afghanis.”

She says that they also produce bags based on customer orders.

Aqela Rezai's goal is to expand her workshop in the future so that she can attract more people and create employment opportunities for others. She believes that with effort and perseverance, she can elevate this activity to a larger scale.

She says that their products are not only used in Kabul but also have customers in several other provinces.

In conclusion, Aqela Rezai emphasized that without her husband's support, she would not have been able to start and continue this work. According to her, her sisters have also supported her, and this encouragement has played an important role in the progress of her work.

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