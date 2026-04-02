Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Confirms Delegation's Visit To China
According to the ministry, the talks are scheduled to begin in the city of Urumqi under the mediation of the Chinese government.
“This process is being conducted at China's request and on the basis of mutual respect and constructive engagement,” the statement said.
It added,“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is participating with a balanced and principled approach, aiming to hold comprehensive and responsible discussions on good-neighborly relations, strengthening trade ties and effective management of security issues.”
The ministry emphasized that the IEA believes diplomatic engagement grounded in mutual respect, non-interference and constructive understanding can provide practical and sustainable solutions to bilateral issues and foster regional stability and cooperation.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that its delegation has traveled to China to hold talks with the Afghan side.
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