U20 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Lose To Japan In Opener

MENAFN - IANS) Pathum Thani (Thailand), April 2 (IANS) The Indian U20 women's national team suffered a 0-6 defeat at the hands of Japan in their opening match of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Thursday. The Young Nadeshiko led 1-0 at half-time.

Six-time champions Japan got the lead early on through an own goal by Thoibisana Chanu Toijam (12' og). However, it was not until the second half that they really managed to start hurting the Young Tigresses, with Miki Kimura (54'), Noa Fukushima (57'), Natsumi Tago (75'), Miyu Matsunaga (81'), and Yura Honda (87') netting one each.

India, playing their first Asian Cup match in 20 years, had a good start early on, with Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul combining well on the left to set Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam through. The latter's low cutback, however, was intercepted.

Japan, however, were quick to respond, and two minutes later, Kimura thudded the crossbar with her left-footed effort.

They got the early lead that they wanted, though luck may have been on their side for the opening goal. Fukushima's accurate free-kick from the right flank found the head of Japan defender Mitsuki Ota inside the Indian box. While it was somewhat of a glancing header, it struck India centre-back Thoibisana's feet before totally changing direction and going in.

While the gulf in quality was there to see, India did not lose hope and kept probing for a way back into the match. Monalisha made a smart 21st-minute save off of Anon Tsuda, before Sulanjana made a fine run down the left at the other end. The latter drilled in a low cross, but it was inches from Lhingdeikim's feet.

The Young Tigresses began to grow into the game as the half-hour mark approached, and a 24th-minute free-kick by Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam found the head of Thoibisana inside the Japan box, but the centre-back was flagged offside.

While India gave a good account of themselves in the first half, Japan tightened their grip on the game after the change of ends. Five minutes into the restart, Fukushima struck the woodwork from a free-kick.

Four minutes later, their lead was doubled when Haruko Suzuki's cross from the left evaded one and all, before finding Kimura on the right. The winger cut in and unleashed a left-footer that struck India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem's palm, before going in. Japan scored their third in the 57th minute when Fukushima, played into the box, pushed it past the Indian keeper, making it 3-0.

Joakim Alexandersson's side well and truly looked out of sorts, and a long-range grounded shot from outside the box by substitute Tago made it 4-0, hitting the inside of the upright on its way in.

Matsunaga and Honda scored two more in the closing stages to complete the proceedings, as Japan ran away with the big win. The Young Nadeshiko, with this result, sit atop Group C in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, while India are bottom.

Australia, which defeated Chinese Taipei 5-0 earlier in the day, are second, while the latter are third in the group. The top two teams, along with two of the best third-place finishers across the three groups, will progress to the knockout stage. India will next play Australia on April 5 at 14:30 IST and Chinese Taipei on April 8.