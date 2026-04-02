U.S. Rep. Carbajal Joins Fhlbank San Francisco For Affordable Housing Roundtable In Ventura

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VENTURA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24) joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco), local housing leaders, and community partners yesterday for an affordable housing roundtable at Ventura Springs, a fully affordable community serving veterans and individuals in Ventura County.

The roundtable focused on the urgent need to expand affordable housing options on California's Central Coast, with particular emphasis on supporting veterans, seniors and workforce households. Participants discussed strategies to advance housing development, leverage public-private partnerships, and address financing and regulatory barriers that continue to constrain housing supply.

“Affordable housing is essential to the strength and stability of our communities on the Central Coast, yet too many families and veterans are struggling to find a safe place to call home,” said Rep. Carbajal.“I want to thank FHLBank San Francisco for bringing together federal, financial, and local partners for an important discussion on this issue. I'll continue working to advance policies that ensure everyone has a fair shot at a safe, affordable place to live.”

Ventura Springs exemplifies the impact of collaboration among public, private and nonprofit partners. The community provides long-term affordable homes and supportive services designed to help veterans thrive, reflecting a growing commitment across Ventura County to address housing affordability through innovative partnerships. FHLBank San Francisco in partnership with Bank of America, N.A., awarded a $1 million AHP grant in 2023 to A Community of Friends to support the development of 122 units of affordable for low-income veterans, including 54 units reserved for previously unhoused people.

“FHLBank San Francisco is committed to supporting members and partners who are working on the front lines of the housing affordability crisis,” said Winthrop Watson, interim president and CEO of FHLBank San Francisco.“Today's discussion highlighted how targeted investments and strong local collaboration can make projects like Ventura Springs possible and help ensure that affordable housing remains a priority across our district.”

During the roundtable, participants also emphasized the importance of continued federal support for housing finance programs and the role of mission-driven institutions in closing funding gaps for affordable housing developments.

“Projects like Ventura Springs demonstrate what can be achieved when mission-focused organizations align around a shared goal,” said Adriana Quiquivix, assistant director of housing at A Community of Friends, a nonprofit affordable housing developer that helped build the community.“The support from FHLBank San Francisco and continued engagement from leaders like Rep. Carbajal are critical to making these communities a reality.”

FHLBank San Francisco supports affordable housing and community development in Arizona, California and Nevada through a variety of programs, including its Affordable Housing Program, which helps member financial institutions partner with developers to create and preserve affordable housing.

In addition to Rep. Carbajal and his staff, roundtable participants included:



Adriana Quiquivix, A Community of Friends

Victoria Brady, Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

Lucia Marquez, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy

Dr. Sánchez-Palacios, City of Ventura

Kelly Gear, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

Winthrop Watson, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

Dan Siciliano, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

Gabrielle Vignone, House Farmworkers

Jeffrey Lambert, Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura

Abdiel Garcia, Montecito Bank and Trust

Alex Vega, My Way Home

Kenneth Triguerio, People's Self Help Housing Corporation

Aisha Mansoor, Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing

Emy Farrow-German, Southern California Association of Non-Profit Housing

Linda Rossi, Ventura County Credit Union

Melissa Miller, Ventura County Credit Union Linda Braunschweiger, Ventura County Housing Trust



FHLBank San Francisco supports affordable housing initiatives across its district. Earlier this year, its board of directors approved up to $45.7 million in voluntary grant funding for 2026, doubling the bank's voluntary contribution rate from approximately 5% to 10% of prior-year net income. This increased commitment will significantly expand support for affordable housing supply, homeownership opportunities and community development across its three-state district of Arizona, California and Nevada.

Since 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded more than $1.4 billion in Affordable Housing Program grants to support the construction, rehabilitation or purchase of more than 156,600 homes affordable to lower-income households. Together, the 11 regional Federal Home Loan banks make up one of the largest privately capitalized sources of grant funding for affordable housing in the United States.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions - commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions - propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:

Tom Flannigan

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