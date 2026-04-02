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Ridge IT Cyber Named To Inc. Regionals: Southeast 2026 For Third Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ridge IT Cyber is pleased to announce it has been named to the Inc. Regionals: Southeast 2026 list, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned recognition among the fastest-growing private companies in the region.
For Ridge IT Cyber, the latest honor represents more than another appearance on a respected business ranking. It reflects a pattern that has taken shape year after year: steady growth, continued client trust, and an operating model built around long-term security outcomes, rather than short-term scale. In a market where rapid expansion is often tied to acquisition activity and outside investment, the company's trajectory tells a different story - one shaped by consistency, technical depth, and an emphasis on maintaining direct control over service quality.
The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list is an extension of the national Inc. 5000 and highlights privately held companies generating strong growth across the Southeast. Ridge IT Cyber's inclusion in the 2026 list follows prior appearances in 2024 and 2025, extending a run of recognition that also includes three consecutive appearances on the national Inc. 5000 list in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The company was ranked the No. 1 managed security services provider on the Inc. 5000 in both 2023 and 2024.
That momentum has unfolded during a period of rapid change in the cybersecurity industry. Managed security has become increasingly consolidated, with many regional providers absorbed into larger platforms. Against that backdrop, Ridge IT Cyber has continued to grow independently while preserving the operating model that helped establish its reputation.
"Making this list three years in a row is something we're proud of, but it's not the point," says Chad Koslow, CEO of Ridge IT Cyber. "The point is that we've grown because clients stay with us and refer others. We don't treat security like a product - we treat it like an operating discipline. When you test your environment properly, investigate every alert instead of just the critical ones, and make sure clients always own their tools and their data, they don't leave. That's the business model."
Ridge IT Cyber currently protects more than 700 organizations and 2.5 million users globally. Its client base spans hospitality, legal, manufacturing, defense contracting, financial services, healthcare, and government. The company has also completed more than 1,500 Zero Trust-related projects and supports organizations working within regulatory and compliance environments such as CMMC, HIPAA, FFIEC, and PCI-DSS.
Central to the company's continued growth is a service model designed to give clients visibility, control, and continuity. Ridge IT Cyber's Security Operations Center performs full triage on alerts rather than forwarding only the highest-severity incidents. The company also uses live cyber range testing to evaluate endpoint security platforms under real attack conditions, helping inform deployment recommendations with hands-on validation. In addition, Ridge IT Cyber structures client relationships so organizations retain ownership of their security tools and data, reinforcing a partnership model rather than a dependency model.
As recognition continues to build, the company's story remains grounded in the same fundamentals that shaped its rise: technical rigor, operational discipline, and a belief that sustainable growth in cybersecurity is earned through trust.
For more information about Ridge IT Cyber and their services, please visit .
About Ridge IT Cyber
Ridge IT Cyber is a Tampa-based managed security services provider (MSSP) and managed IT firm serving organizations across the United States. The company provides Managed SOC and MDR, Zero Trust Architecture, SASE security, managed endpoint protection, CMMC compliance support, Microsoft 365 management, cloud infrastructure, identity management, and penetration testing services. Ridge IT Cyber protects more than 700 organizations and 2.5 million users globally and maintains offices in Tampa, Washington, DC and Miami.
About The Inc. Regionals: Southeast
The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing independent private companies in each of seven U.S. regions. Rankings are determined by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The Southeast region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC.
For Ridge IT Cyber, the latest honor represents more than another appearance on a respected business ranking. It reflects a pattern that has taken shape year after year: steady growth, continued client trust, and an operating model built around long-term security outcomes, rather than short-term scale. In a market where rapid expansion is often tied to acquisition activity and outside investment, the company's trajectory tells a different story - one shaped by consistency, technical depth, and an emphasis on maintaining direct control over service quality.
The Inc. Regionals: Southeast list is an extension of the national Inc. 5000 and highlights privately held companies generating strong growth across the Southeast. Ridge IT Cyber's inclusion in the 2026 list follows prior appearances in 2024 and 2025, extending a run of recognition that also includes three consecutive appearances on the national Inc. 5000 list in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The company was ranked the No. 1 managed security services provider on the Inc. 5000 in both 2023 and 2024.
That momentum has unfolded during a period of rapid change in the cybersecurity industry. Managed security has become increasingly consolidated, with many regional providers absorbed into larger platforms. Against that backdrop, Ridge IT Cyber has continued to grow independently while preserving the operating model that helped establish its reputation.
"Making this list three years in a row is something we're proud of, but it's not the point," says Chad Koslow, CEO of Ridge IT Cyber. "The point is that we've grown because clients stay with us and refer others. We don't treat security like a product - we treat it like an operating discipline. When you test your environment properly, investigate every alert instead of just the critical ones, and make sure clients always own their tools and their data, they don't leave. That's the business model."
Ridge IT Cyber currently protects more than 700 organizations and 2.5 million users globally. Its client base spans hospitality, legal, manufacturing, defense contracting, financial services, healthcare, and government. The company has also completed more than 1,500 Zero Trust-related projects and supports organizations working within regulatory and compliance environments such as CMMC, HIPAA, FFIEC, and PCI-DSS.
Central to the company's continued growth is a service model designed to give clients visibility, control, and continuity. Ridge IT Cyber's Security Operations Center performs full triage on alerts rather than forwarding only the highest-severity incidents. The company also uses live cyber range testing to evaluate endpoint security platforms under real attack conditions, helping inform deployment recommendations with hands-on validation. In addition, Ridge IT Cyber structures client relationships so organizations retain ownership of their security tools and data, reinforcing a partnership model rather than a dependency model.
As recognition continues to build, the company's story remains grounded in the same fundamentals that shaped its rise: technical rigor, operational discipline, and a belief that sustainable growth in cybersecurity is earned through trust.
For more information about Ridge IT Cyber and their services, please visit .
About Ridge IT Cyber
Ridge IT Cyber is a Tampa-based managed security services provider (MSSP) and managed IT firm serving organizations across the United States. The company provides Managed SOC and MDR, Zero Trust Architecture, SASE security, managed endpoint protection, CMMC compliance support, Microsoft 365 management, cloud infrastructure, identity management, and penetration testing services. Ridge IT Cyber protects more than 700 organizations and 2.5 million users globally and maintains offices in Tampa, Washington, DC and Miami.
About The Inc. Regionals: Southeast
The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the fastest-growing independent private companies in each of seven U.S. regions. Rankings are determined by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The Southeast region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC.
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