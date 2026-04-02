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Award-Winning Taiwanese Company Hung Dance Brings Acclaimed Production BIRDY To New York For A Limited Engagement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Internationally celebrated Taiwanese contemporary dance company HUNG DANCE will make a highly anticipated New York appearance with its award-winning production BIRDY, presented for a limited engagement at NYU Skirball (566 LaGuardia Place, New York, NY 10012) on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, 2026. This production is supported by the Taipei Cultural Center of TECO in New York and produced by Center Ring Theatrical / Ken Dingledine.
Tickets are available on the NYU Skirball website.
Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director and choreographer LAI Hung-chung, HUNG DANCE has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic and visually striking contemporary dance companies on the global stage. With more than 300 performances across five continents, the company has captivated audiences worldwide through its distinctive physical language and bold fusion of tradition and innovation.
BIRDY, one of the company's most celebrated works, exemplifies this signature style-blending contemporary movement with influences drawn from Peking Opera, mythology, and Tai Chi. The result is a visually arresting and emotionally resonant experience that explores themes of freedom, transformation, and the human spirit's connection to nature.
“Bringing BIRDY to New York is incredibly meaningful for us. This work was born from a desire to explore freedom-how we carry it, how we lose it, and how we find it again. To share that journey with audiences in a city as vibrant and diverse as New York feels like a natural and exciting extension of the piece.” Artistic Director and choreographer LAI Hung-chung
Named after the character“Hung (翃),” meaning to soar, HUNG DANCE reflects its founding vision through work that is both grounded in cultural heritage and expansive in its global reach. Under LAI Hung-chung's direction, the company has developed a unique choreographic vocabulary and training system that bridges past and present, inviting audiences to engage with dance as both a physical and philosophical experience.
“As part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, we are proud to support HUNG DANCE's presentation of Birdy at NYU Skirball,” said Jack Kuei, Director at the Taipei Cultural Center of TECO in New York.“The work blends traditional Peking Opera, Tai Chi, and contemporary dance, highlighting the creativity of Taiwan's contemporary performing arts.”
In addition to its performance work, HUNG DANCE fosters artistic exchange through its Stray Birds Dance Platform, supporting emerging choreographers and connecting artists with international collaborators.
This limited New York engagement offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Taiwan's most exciting cultural exports live on stage.
Group tickets are available at....
Tickets are available on the NYU Skirball website.
Founded in 2017 by Artistic Director and choreographer LAI Hung-chung, HUNG DANCE has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic and visually striking contemporary dance companies on the global stage. With more than 300 performances across five continents, the company has captivated audiences worldwide through its distinctive physical language and bold fusion of tradition and innovation.
BIRDY, one of the company's most celebrated works, exemplifies this signature style-blending contemporary movement with influences drawn from Peking Opera, mythology, and Tai Chi. The result is a visually arresting and emotionally resonant experience that explores themes of freedom, transformation, and the human spirit's connection to nature.
“Bringing BIRDY to New York is incredibly meaningful for us. This work was born from a desire to explore freedom-how we carry it, how we lose it, and how we find it again. To share that journey with audiences in a city as vibrant and diverse as New York feels like a natural and exciting extension of the piece.” Artistic Director and choreographer LAI Hung-chung
Named after the character“Hung (翃),” meaning to soar, HUNG DANCE reflects its founding vision through work that is both grounded in cultural heritage and expansive in its global reach. Under LAI Hung-chung's direction, the company has developed a unique choreographic vocabulary and training system that bridges past and present, inviting audiences to engage with dance as both a physical and philosophical experience.
“As part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, we are proud to support HUNG DANCE's presentation of Birdy at NYU Skirball,” said Jack Kuei, Director at the Taipei Cultural Center of TECO in New York.“The work blends traditional Peking Opera, Tai Chi, and contemporary dance, highlighting the creativity of Taiwan's contemporary performing arts.”
In addition to its performance work, HUNG DANCE fosters artistic exchange through its Stray Birds Dance Platform, supporting emerging choreographers and connecting artists with international collaborators.
This limited New York engagement offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Taiwan's most exciting cultural exports live on stage.
Group tickets are available at....
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