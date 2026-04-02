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Bigscoots Reimagines Website Optimization And Performance With The Rollout Of Optimization Pro
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BigScoots, a leader in fully managed hosting and performance services for WordPress, has announced the official launch of Optimization Pro and Security Pro packages. These new service tiers mark a significant evolution from traditional "snapshot" optimizations to a proactive, "Done-For-You" (DFY) model designed to manage the entire modern website ecosystem.
As Google shifts toward real-time metrics like Core Web Vitals (CWV), BigScoots has reimagined website optimization by moving beyond hardware to address the complex application layers where 90% of speed issues occur.
From Performance Package to Optimization Pro
BigScoots' journey into application-level support began with its original Performance Package, which served as a vital technical foundation. However, the increasing complexity of WordPress environments and the necessity of maintaining Core Web Vitals required a more comprehensive, ongoing approach to website optimization.
"We had to evolve to offer more comprehensive, proactive support," stated Zach Aufort, Manager of Performance Services at BigScoots. "Optimization Pro and Security Pro are the natural evolution of our former Performance Services packages and are designed for creators and SMBs who want to focus on their business while we take full ownership of their site's technical health".
Unrivaled Expertise, Proven Results
By combining unrivaled expertise with deep infrastructure tuning, these new BigScoots Performance Services deliver a holistic, proactive approach to site health that empowers long-term growth and ensures clients don't just meet industry benchmarks but dominate them.
Recent audits from Optimization Pro clients have demonstrated transformative performance gains, including a 141% increase in overall performance scores and a near-perfect 99/100 grade. Clients, on average, have seen such metrics as:
- Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) slashed by over 80% to under a second
- Interaction to Next Paint (INP) is significantly reduced
- Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) reduced by 99% for absolute visual stability
Optimization Pro turns sluggish, failing sites into high-performance assets, providing the rock-solid stability and blistering speed necessary to drive superior SEO rankings and user engagement.
Why Optimization Pro is Essential
While a fast server is the foundation, Optimization Pro provides a dedicated“pit crew” to manage the“Engine” of the site, including the themes, plugins, and scripts that often impact performance metrics. Key benefits include:
- Hands-on Speed Tuning: Expert engineers manually optimize for Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).
- Proactive Monitoring: BigScoots doesn't wait for a slowdown; they monitor CWV scores and implement fixes immediately if a drop is detected.
- JavaScript & CSS Optimization: The team minimizes unused CSS/JavaScript and eliminates render-blocking resources that automated tools often miss.
- Direct Vendor Liaison: BigScoots works directly with third-party providers, such as Mediavine or Raptive, to ensure their scripts do not negatively impact site speed.
- Precision Caching: New exclusive Cloudflare cache settings allow clients to control site caching down to the“nth-degree” (country, city, or device) for maximum performance.
Security Pro Package
Complementing the Optimization Pro, BigScoots also offers an application-level security package for WordPress, fully configured and managed by its experts, called Security Pro. This package delivers a full suite of vulnerability warnings, patching, and reporting, as well as site hardening, login protections, and more to secure your website before vulnerabilities can be exploited.
Elite Scaling for Enterprises
For organizations operating at scale, BigScoots has also introduced Enterprise Optimization Pro, its most elite performance tier. This solution is designed specifically for high-traffic enterprise clients and complex WooCommerce environments where every millisecond impacts the bottom line.
How It Works
The Optimization Pro and Security Pro packages are available to BigScoots clients hosted on a BigScoots Managed Hosting for WordPress or Managed Hosting for Mediavine plan, with an active Boost by BigScoots account, which serves as the technical baseline.
For more information on Optimization Pro, Security Pro, or to see if you may need an Enterprise Po plan, start a live chat with our team on live chat.
About BigScoots
BigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.
As Google shifts toward real-time metrics like Core Web Vitals (CWV), BigScoots has reimagined website optimization by moving beyond hardware to address the complex application layers where 90% of speed issues occur.
From Performance Package to Optimization Pro
BigScoots' journey into application-level support began with its original Performance Package, which served as a vital technical foundation. However, the increasing complexity of WordPress environments and the necessity of maintaining Core Web Vitals required a more comprehensive, ongoing approach to website optimization.
"We had to evolve to offer more comprehensive, proactive support," stated Zach Aufort, Manager of Performance Services at BigScoots. "Optimization Pro and Security Pro are the natural evolution of our former Performance Services packages and are designed for creators and SMBs who want to focus on their business while we take full ownership of their site's technical health".
Unrivaled Expertise, Proven Results
By combining unrivaled expertise with deep infrastructure tuning, these new BigScoots Performance Services deliver a holistic, proactive approach to site health that empowers long-term growth and ensures clients don't just meet industry benchmarks but dominate them.
Recent audits from Optimization Pro clients have demonstrated transformative performance gains, including a 141% increase in overall performance scores and a near-perfect 99/100 grade. Clients, on average, have seen such metrics as:
- Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) slashed by over 80% to under a second
- Interaction to Next Paint (INP) is significantly reduced
- Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) reduced by 99% for absolute visual stability
Optimization Pro turns sluggish, failing sites into high-performance assets, providing the rock-solid stability and blistering speed necessary to drive superior SEO rankings and user engagement.
Why Optimization Pro is Essential
While a fast server is the foundation, Optimization Pro provides a dedicated“pit crew” to manage the“Engine” of the site, including the themes, plugins, and scripts that often impact performance metrics. Key benefits include:
- Hands-on Speed Tuning: Expert engineers manually optimize for Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Interaction to Next Paint (INP), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).
- Proactive Monitoring: BigScoots doesn't wait for a slowdown; they monitor CWV scores and implement fixes immediately if a drop is detected.
- JavaScript & CSS Optimization: The team minimizes unused CSS/JavaScript and eliminates render-blocking resources that automated tools often miss.
- Direct Vendor Liaison: BigScoots works directly with third-party providers, such as Mediavine or Raptive, to ensure their scripts do not negatively impact site speed.
- Precision Caching: New exclusive Cloudflare cache settings allow clients to control site caching down to the“nth-degree” (country, city, or device) for maximum performance.
Security Pro Package
Complementing the Optimization Pro, BigScoots also offers an application-level security package for WordPress, fully configured and managed by its experts, called Security Pro. This package delivers a full suite of vulnerability warnings, patching, and reporting, as well as site hardening, login protections, and more to secure your website before vulnerabilities can be exploited.
Elite Scaling for Enterprises
For organizations operating at scale, BigScoots has also introduced Enterprise Optimization Pro, its most elite performance tier. This solution is designed specifically for high-traffic enterprise clients and complex WooCommerce environments where every millisecond impacts the bottom line.
How It Works
The Optimization Pro and Security Pro packages are available to BigScoots clients hosted on a BigScoots Managed Hosting for WordPress or Managed Hosting for Mediavine plan, with an active Boost by BigScoots account, which serves as the technical baseline.
For more information on Optimization Pro, Security Pro, or to see if you may need an Enterprise Po plan, start a live chat with our team on live chat.
About BigScoots
BigScoots is a fully managed hosting and site performance services provider for WordPress content creators, enterprises, and e-commerce clients. Since 2010, BigScoots has been recognized for unparalleled client service with 24/7 support, access to real human experts within 90 seconds, and site-specific management. With its own hardware and network infrastructure inside a world-class data center and a team of in-house engineers, BigScoots collaborates closely with clients, agencies, and developers to deliver robust client hosting services.
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