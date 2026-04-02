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Biosteel Partners With Hockey Alberta To Fuel The Next Generation Of Hockey Players
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BioSteel, the premium hydration and sports nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide, is proud to announce a new partnership with Hockey Alberta, one of Canada's largest and most respected provincial hockey organizations. Through this collaboration, BioSteel will serve as the Official Hydration Partner of Hockey Alberta, supporting athletes, coaches, and programs across the province with clean, performance-driven nutrition.
The partnership will see BioSteel provide product support across Hockey Alberta's events, programs, and development initiatives, ensuring players have access to high-quality hydration designed to fuel performance and recovery. As part of the agreement, BioSteel will also supply branded equipment and hydration infrastructure, including coolers, bottles, and team bench solutions used throughout Hockey Alberta activities.
“Hockey Alberta plays a vital role in developing athletes and growing the game across the province. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to supporting the next generation of hockey players. Together, we're ensuring athletes have access to clean, trusted hydration and performance-driven nutrition that fuels how they train, compete, and recover,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.
With more than 100,000 players, coaches, officials, and volunteers participating in programs each year, Hockey Alberta is a cornerstone of grassroots hockey development in Canada. The organization oversees leagues, provincial championships, and elite development programs that help guide athletes from their first shifts on the ice to the highest levels of the sport.
Through the partnership, BioSteel will activate at a variety of Hockey Alberta events and showcases, including development camps, prospect showcases, provincial championships, and high-performance programs. The collaboration will also feature integrated branding, digital engagement, and social media initiatives designed to highlight the athletes and communities that make Hockey Alberta one of the premier hockey organizations in North America.
“At Hockey Alberta, our responsibility is to create an environment where athletes can thrive, and that includes aligning with partners who share our commitment to performance, wellness, and integrity,” commented Rob Litwinski, President and CEO of Hockey Alberta.“BioSteel is a natural fit for our organization, and this partnership ensures our athletes have access to trusted hydration that supports them at every stage of their development.”
The partnership will also include digital and community engagement initiatives across Hockey Alberta's communication platforms, including social media collaborations and athlete-focused content that celebrates the players and programs shaping the future of hockey. Together, BioSteel and Hockey Alberta are committed to elevating athlete performance and supporting the continued growth of hockey across Alberta-fueling the next generation of players with clean, trusted hydration.
About BioSteel
BioSteel is a leading sports nutrition brand trusted by top athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium clean-label products that support optimal performance and recovery, BioSteel offers a wide range of hydration, protein, and recovery solutions designed to fuel athletes at every stage of their journey. With zero sugar and high-quality ingredients, BioSteel has built a reputation as one of the most trusted hydration brands in sport.
About Hockey Alberta
Hockey Alberta is the Provincial Sports Organization and governing body for organized amateur hockey in the province. At Hockey Alberta, we encourage competition on both a competitive and recreational level for those who play hockey for the sportsmanship, skill and enjoyment. Hockey Alberta is made up of over 200 Members, encompassing Minor Hockey Associations, Leagues, Recreation/Pond Hockey, Para Hockey, and Accredited Schools, representing over 100,000 participants. We are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and competitive environment for all athletes of all ages and skill levels.
The partnership will see BioSteel provide product support across Hockey Alberta's events, programs, and development initiatives, ensuring players have access to high-quality hydration designed to fuel performance and recovery. As part of the agreement, BioSteel will also supply branded equipment and hydration infrastructure, including coolers, bottles, and team bench solutions used throughout Hockey Alberta activities.
“Hockey Alberta plays a vital role in developing athletes and growing the game across the province. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to supporting the next generation of hockey players. Together, we're ensuring athletes have access to clean, trusted hydration and performance-driven nutrition that fuels how they train, compete, and recover,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel.
With more than 100,000 players, coaches, officials, and volunteers participating in programs each year, Hockey Alberta is a cornerstone of grassroots hockey development in Canada. The organization oversees leagues, provincial championships, and elite development programs that help guide athletes from their first shifts on the ice to the highest levels of the sport.
Through the partnership, BioSteel will activate at a variety of Hockey Alberta events and showcases, including development camps, prospect showcases, provincial championships, and high-performance programs. The collaboration will also feature integrated branding, digital engagement, and social media initiatives designed to highlight the athletes and communities that make Hockey Alberta one of the premier hockey organizations in North America.
“At Hockey Alberta, our responsibility is to create an environment where athletes can thrive, and that includes aligning with partners who share our commitment to performance, wellness, and integrity,” commented Rob Litwinski, President and CEO of Hockey Alberta.“BioSteel is a natural fit for our organization, and this partnership ensures our athletes have access to trusted hydration that supports them at every stage of their development.”
The partnership will also include digital and community engagement initiatives across Hockey Alberta's communication platforms, including social media collaborations and athlete-focused content that celebrates the players and programs shaping the future of hockey. Together, BioSteel and Hockey Alberta are committed to elevating athlete performance and supporting the continued growth of hockey across Alberta-fueling the next generation of players with clean, trusted hydration.
About BioSteel
BioSteel is a leading sports nutrition brand trusted by top athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium clean-label products that support optimal performance and recovery, BioSteel offers a wide range of hydration, protein, and recovery solutions designed to fuel athletes at every stage of their journey. With zero sugar and high-quality ingredients, BioSteel has built a reputation as one of the most trusted hydration brands in sport.
About Hockey Alberta
Hockey Alberta is the Provincial Sports Organization and governing body for organized amateur hockey in the province. At Hockey Alberta, we encourage competition on both a competitive and recreational level for those who play hockey for the sportsmanship, skill and enjoyment. Hockey Alberta is made up of over 200 Members, encompassing Minor Hockey Associations, Leagues, Recreation/Pond Hockey, Para Hockey, and Accredited Schools, representing over 100,000 participants. We are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and competitive environment for all athletes of all ages and skill levels.
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