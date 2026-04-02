SEDA Expands Its Economic Sanctions, AML, And Financial Crime Compliance Expertise With The Addition Of Amber Vitale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Amber Vitale joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Amber Vitale joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Amber brings extensive experience in several vital areas which will be of great use to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Amber Vitale is a senior attorney and compliance expert with extensive experience in U.S. economic sanctions, anti-money laundering, and financial crimes compliance. Her background spans government service, private legal practice, global financial institutions, and consulting.

Amber advises financial institutions, fintech companies, and legal counsel on sanctions and AML compliance matters, including program assessments, remediation, and regulatory strategy. Her expertise spans OFAC investigations and enforcement matters, as well as the design, implementation, and enhancement of sanctions and AML compliance frameworks, including governance and oversight, screening systems, KYC protocols, internal controls, audit and testing, and training.

Most recently, Amber served as a Managing Director at FTI Consulting, where she advised banks, fintechs, and law firms on sanctions and AML compliance and led complex, large-scale remediation and review engagements. She co-led multi-year regulatory-driven projects involving large cross-functional teams across governance, risk assessment, screening, and audit, and conducted independent reviews of global sanctions programs pursuant to consent orders. Amber regularly interfaced with regulators, external counsel, and senior stakeholders, and served as a court-approved OFAC expert witness in both civil and criminal matters, preparing expert reports and supporting defense strategy.

Previously, Amber was Head of Global Sanctions Advisory at Brown Brothers Harriman, where she was responsible for enhancing the firm's sanctions compliance framework following a regulatory enforcement action. In this role, she advised senior management, led sanctions investigations and OFAC reporting, and developed policies, procedures, and targeted training to strengthen compliance.

Earlier in her career, Amber held a leadership role at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, where she led enforcement investigations into potential violations of U.S. sanctions laws and contributed to enforcement strategy and interagency coordination across federal and state authorities.

Amber began her legal career in private practice, advising financial institutions, asset managers, and other clients on AML, sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption, and export controls compliance, including regulatory submissions, licensing matters, and transactional due diligence.

She holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center and a Bachelor of Science from Ithaca College. She is admitted to the New York Bar and holds the Certified Sanctions Specialist (CSS) designation.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

CONTACT: Name: Peter Selman Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner