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Full Court Press Communications Celebrates 25 Years Of Driving Social Impact Through Strategic Communications
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Full Court Press Communications (FCP), a Bay Area-based strategic communications firm dedicated to advancing social change, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. This anniversary marks a quarter-century of helping mission-driven organizations turn bold ideas into lasting social change.
From its start in 2001 as a small shop with a big belief in the power of storytelling, FCP has been committed to helping advocates, community leaders, and public institutions communicate in ways that change minds and influence policy. The firm supported efforts to expand access to health care, protect and build affordable housing, reform the criminal legal system, strengthen public schools, protect the environment and public lands, and advance racial and economic justice. The firm is known for its collaborative, hands-on approach and its“get it done” ethos, working side by side with clients to develop compelling messages and tailored strategies to deliver results.
“We are here to help people doing crucial work be seen, heard, and understood,” said Dan Cohen, Founder and Principal of Full Court Press Communications.“This anniversary is really a celebration of the changemakers, public employees, community members, and philanthropy partners who have trusted us to help tell their stories and amplify their impact.”
FCP has supported hundreds of organizations reaching millions of Californians and Americans, including the California State Parks Foundation, Tipping Point Community, Alameda County, Sonoma County, Santa Clara County Housing Authority, Destination: Home, and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. The firm's work spans media relations, communications planning, message development, digital strategy, social media, and branding-all aimed at helping clients reach target audiences across an increasingly complex media landscape.
As the communications landscape has transformed from traditional media to digital platforms and multi-channel storytelling, FCP has remained focused on helping clients break through the noise by delivering clear, compelling messages across platforms where audiences live and engage.
FCP's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Hersh-Walker, added,“The tools of communications have changed so much over 25 years, but the most important part hasn't. We listen first, lead with values, and execute relentlessly to achieve our clients' goals.”
To commemorate its 25th anniversary, FCP will launch a new slate of resources, videos, toolkits, and webinars to inspire the next generation of advocates committed to equity and justice. This library of resources will build on the firm's record of sharing what it learns to empower the field. Looking ahead, the firm remains committed to supporting organizations that are advancing positive social change.
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About Full Court Press Communications
Full Court Press Communications is a Bay Area-based strategic communications firm that partners with nonprofits, foundations, public agencies, and social enterprises to turn bold ideas into lasting impact. FCP helps organizations elevate their stories, shape public narratives, and drive meaningful social change. Learn more at .
From its start in 2001 as a small shop with a big belief in the power of storytelling, FCP has been committed to helping advocates, community leaders, and public institutions communicate in ways that change minds and influence policy. The firm supported efforts to expand access to health care, protect and build affordable housing, reform the criminal legal system, strengthen public schools, protect the environment and public lands, and advance racial and economic justice. The firm is known for its collaborative, hands-on approach and its“get it done” ethos, working side by side with clients to develop compelling messages and tailored strategies to deliver results.
“We are here to help people doing crucial work be seen, heard, and understood,” said Dan Cohen, Founder and Principal of Full Court Press Communications.“This anniversary is really a celebration of the changemakers, public employees, community members, and philanthropy partners who have trusted us to help tell their stories and amplify their impact.”
FCP has supported hundreds of organizations reaching millions of Californians and Americans, including the California State Parks Foundation, Tipping Point Community, Alameda County, Sonoma County, Santa Clara County Housing Authority, Destination: Home, and the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. The firm's work spans media relations, communications planning, message development, digital strategy, social media, and branding-all aimed at helping clients reach target audiences across an increasingly complex media landscape.
As the communications landscape has transformed from traditional media to digital platforms and multi-channel storytelling, FCP has remained focused on helping clients break through the noise by delivering clear, compelling messages across platforms where audiences live and engage.
FCP's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Hersh-Walker, added,“The tools of communications have changed so much over 25 years, but the most important part hasn't. We listen first, lead with values, and execute relentlessly to achieve our clients' goals.”
To commemorate its 25th anniversary, FCP will launch a new slate of resources, videos, toolkits, and webinars to inspire the next generation of advocates committed to equity and justice. This library of resources will build on the firm's record of sharing what it learns to empower the field. Looking ahead, the firm remains committed to supporting organizations that are advancing positive social change.
# # #
About Full Court Press Communications
Full Court Press Communications is a Bay Area-based strategic communications firm that partners with nonprofits, foundations, public agencies, and social enterprises to turn bold ideas into lasting impact. FCP helps organizations elevate their stories, shape public narratives, and drive meaningful social change. Learn more at .
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