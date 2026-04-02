Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Campaigns For BJP In Birbhum, Calls For Change In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday campaigned in Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district in support of BJP candidates and called for a“change” in the state.

He claimed that“Anga has changed, Kalinga has changed, now Bengal will also change”.

On the day, four BJP candidates filed their nominations at the Rampurhat Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office - Dhruba Saha (Rampurhat), Anil Singh (Nalhati), Nikhil Banerjee (Hansan), and Rinki Ghosh (Murarai).

The Odisha Chief Minister's convoy reached Rampurhat in support of the candidates, and he spent around 40 minutes with them at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office.

Speaking to media persons after coming out of the office, Majhi said,“People have stood up against corruption. Just as development is taking place across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a corruption-free government will be formed in Bengal as well. A double-engine government is the future of Bengal this time.”

He added,“I had come to campaign in Midnapore earlier, and this time I have come to Birbhum. Looking at the public response, it seems that this time the lotus will bloom in Bengal.”

The Odisha Chief Minister also alleged corruption against the ruling party in West Bengal, claiming that people would vote for change.

“Development is stalled in Bengal. People want development and clean governance. Support for the BJP is increasing due to that expectation,” he said.

Majhi also spoke about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

“Whose name will be in the voter list is being determined according to the Constitution. This process is being followed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha as well,” he said.

He added,“The names of the citizens of the country should be in the voter list. Why should the names of infiltrators be there? Those who are infiltrators will not be in the voter list, nor in the country.”