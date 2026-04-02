PCB Committee Upholds Two-Match Ban On Fakhar Zaman For Ball Tampering

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) A three-member Appellate Committee rejected the appeal filed by Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman against the two-match ban for ball tampering, saying there was not enough proof and thus upheld the punishment, a news report said on Thursday.

The decision was on expected lines as there was enough proof against Fakhar Zaman changing the condition of the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match last week, Telecom Asia Sport reported on Thursday.

“Fakhar Zaman appealed the decision of the Match Referee to suspend him for two PSL matches for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings match on Sunday, 29 March at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore,” said a PCB release.

“The appeal was heard today by the PSL Technical Committee comprising Professor Javed Malik, Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, and Mr Syed Ali Naqi. Pursuant to conducting a de novo inquiry, reviewing all evidence, and hearing submissions from relevant individuals, the Committee has dismissed the appeal and upheld the two-match ban imposed by Match Referee Roshan Mahanama,” the report quoted the release as saying.

As per Article 2.14, it relates to“Changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the PSL Playing Conditions”.

“Commission of a Level 3 offence for the first time carries a minimum penalty of one match ban and maximum penalty of two match ban,” said the decision. In accordance with the Code of Conduct, any decision made by the PSL Technical Committee shall be the full, final, and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match, when on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars by awarding five runs to the opposition. The ball was subsequently replaced before the final over of Karachi Kings' innings.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed. Fakhar denied wrongdoing and opted to challenge the allegation during a formal disciplinary hearing, as permitted under the Code of Conduct.

Match referee Roshan Mahanama presided over the hearing, reviewing the evidence and allowing Fakhar to present his case before reaching a final decision. Also in attendance were Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana, and team manager Farooq Anwar.

Lahore Qalandars are set to play their upcoming matches against Multan Sultans on Friday, April 3, at Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a clash with Islamabad United on Thursday (April 9) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.