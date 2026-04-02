GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|(in € thousands, except earnings per share data)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2025
|Revenues and other income
|Revenue
|67,002
|65,434
|Other income
|3,937
|5,682
|Revenues and other income
|70,939
|71,115
|Operating expenses and other operating income (expenses)
|Research and development expenses
|(47,210)
|(103,313)
|General and administrative expenses
|(19,497)
|(20,715)
|Marketing and market access expenses
|(634)
|(327)
|Other operating expenses
|(316)
|(392)
|Operating income (loss)
|3,281
|(53,631)
|Financial income
|3,339
|2,823
|Financial expenses
|(4,774)
|(35,691)
|Financial profit (loss)
|(1,434)
|(32,868)
|Net profit (loss) before tax
|1,847
|(86,499)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(340)
|531
|Net profit (loss)
|1,507
|(85,968)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|0.03
|(1.72)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|0.03
|(1.72)
(*) Audit procedures on the Consolidated Financial Statements have been substantially completed. The Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm is forthcoming.
Revenue and other income
|Revenue
|Year ended
|(in € thousands)
|2024/12/31
|2025/12/31
|Royalty revenue
|2,655
|21,772
|Milestone revenue
|48,686
|43,577
|Revenue from the completion of the ELATIVE® Phase 3 trial (Ipsen Licensing Agreement)
|15,328
|0
|Revenue from the Transition Services Agreements (Ipsen)
|127
|0
|Other revenue
|206
|85
|TOTAL
|67,002
|65,434
Royalty revenue
Royalty revenue is derived from worldwide sales (excluding Greater China) of Ipsen's Iqirvo. These are utilized to repay the Group's Royalty Financing liability.
Milestone revenue
On May 20, 2025, GENFIT announced that Ipsen's Iqirvo was granted pricing and reimbursement in Italy for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)9, the third major European country to do so in addition to the UK and Germany. This third approval triggered a new milestone payment of €26.5 million under GENFIT's Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Ipsen, due upon pricing and reimbursement of Iqirvo in three major European markets.
In 2025, GENFIT recorded its first commercial milestone of €17.0 million ($20.0 million) after Ipsen's Iqirvo exceeded the $200 million threshold in its first full year of net sales.
In 2024, the first commercial sale of Iqirvo occurred in the U.S. which triggered a €48.7 million milestone.
|Other income
|Year ended
|(in € thousands)
|2024/12/31
|2025/12/31
|CIR tax credit
|3,415
|5,202
|Government grants and subsidies
|275
|210
|Other operating income (including exchange gains on trade payables and receivables)
|247
|270
|TOTAL
|3,937
|5,682
CIR tax credit
The research tax credit (CIR) amounted to €5,202 in 2025 (€3,415 in 2024), due to an increase in eligible research and development expenses.
Government grants and subsidies
Government grants and subsidies amounted to €210 thousand in 2025 (€275 thousand in 2024).
Other operating income
Other operating income amounted to €270 thousand in 2025 (€247 thousand in 2024), mainly comprised of exchange gains on trade receivables.
Operating results and expenses
Operating expenses for 2025 amounted to €124.7 million compared to €67.7 million for 2024. This is comprised of research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, marketing and market access expenses, and other operating expenses.
The increase is due to several factors:
- An increase in research and development costs of €56.1 million, explained by (i) the announcement to stop the VS-01 ACLF clinical trials, triggering a one-time non-cash impairment of the VS-01 ACLF intangible asset totaling €46.2 as well as future estimated related closing costs of €2.9 million, (ii) an increase in subcontracting costs related to GENFIT's pipeline, and (iii) increased headcount. An increase in general and administrative expenses of €1.2 million, explained by increased headcount. A decrease in marketing and market access expenses of €0.3 million. An increase in other operating expenses of €0.1 million.
In 2025, GENFIT generated a consolidated operating loss of €53.6 million, compared to an operating gain of €3.3 million in 2024.
Clarification on non-recurring charges
The reported €53.6 million consolidated operating loss includes one‐time non‐cash costs related to the decision to discontinue the VS‐01 ACLF clinical trials. Excluding these one-time non-cash costs, the consolidated operating loss is reduced to €4.5 million.
Financial results
2025 resulted in a financial loss of €32.9 million compared to a financial loss of €1.4 million in 2024.
The financial result for 2025 is driven by the following components:
- Accrued interest income on investments amounting to €2.4 million, and a one-time gain related to the OCEANE convertible debt extinguishment of €0.4 million, offset by A €28.8 million increase in fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) of the royalty financing liability, royalty financing issuance costs of €4.0 million, foreign exchange losses (realized and unrealized) of €1.4 million, and interest expenses on financing operations of €1.2 million.
The €28.8 million increase in the FVTPL of the royalty financing liability reflects a better-than-expected royalty forecast. Based on this revised forecast, we estimate that the royalty financing will be repaid earlier than originally planned. This acceleration results in a quicker recognition of related financial expenses. We estimate that this timing difference results in financial expenses being €13.3 million higher in 2025.
Cash position
As of December 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €101.1 million compared with €81.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
In 2025, cash utilization is mainly the result of our research and development efforts in our ACLF franchise (notably VS-01, NTZ/G1090N, SRT-015, CLM-022, and VS-02 HE), as well as GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). Cash utilization is offset notably by the €26.55 million milestone received in July 2025 (invoiced in May 2025) upon pricing and reimbursement approval of Iqirvo (elafibranor) in Italy, the third major European country to do so, as part of our long-term strategic partnership with Ipsen (the“Ipsen Agreement”) signed in December 2021.
In January 2026, GENFIT exercised its option to receive (and received) the second installment of the Royalty Financing agreement totaling €30.0 million. Both this amount, as well as the first commercial milestone of €17.0 million ($20.0 million) that GENFIT will receive as part of the Ipsen Agreement, are not included in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025.
We expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements beyond the end of 2028, enabling the Company to further develop its R&D pipeline and support general corporate purposes. This is based on current assumptions and programs and does not include exceptional events. This estimation assumes (i) our expectation to receive significant future commercial milestone revenue pursuant to the Ipsen Agreement and Ipsen meeting its sales-based thresholds and (ii) drawing down the third and final, optional installment under the Royalty Financing agreement.
APPENDICES
Consolidated Statement of Operations*
|(in € thousands, except earnings per share data)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2025
|Revenues and other income
|Revenue
|67,002
|65,434
|Other income
|3,937
|5,682
|Revenues and other income
|70,939
|71,115
|Operating expenses and other operating income (expenses)
|Research and development expenses
|(47,210)
|(103,313)
|General and administrative expenses
|(19,497)
|(20,715)
|Marketing and market access expenses
|(634)
|(327)
|Reorganization and restructuring income (expenses)
|0
|0
|Other operating expenses
|(316)
|(392)
|Operating income (loss)
|3,281
|(53,631)
|Financial income
|3,339
|2,823
|Financial expenses
|(4,774)
|(35,691)
|Financial profit (loss)
|(1,434)
|(32,868)
|Net profit (loss) before tax
|1,847
|(86,499)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(340)
|531
|Net profit (loss)
|1,507
|(85,968)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
|Basic earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|0.03
|(1.72)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share)
|0.03
|(1.72)
(*) Audit procedures on the Consolidated Financial Statements have been substantially completed. The Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm is forthcoming.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position*
|ASSETS
|As of
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2025
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|81,788
|101,093
|Current trade and other receivables
|7,564
|40,328
|Other current assets
|3,409
|2,857
|Inventories
|4
|4
|Total - Current assets
|92,766
|144,282
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|47,998
|4,155
|Property, plant and equipment
|7,595
|7,100
|Other non-current financial assets
|3,065
|3,503
|Deferred tax assets
|0
|0
|Total - Non-current assets
|58,659
|14,759
|Total - Assets
|151,424
|159,041
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|As of
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2025
|Current liabilities
|Current convertible loans
|54,572
|0
|Royalty financing liability
|0
|40,874
|Other current loans and borrowings
|2,009
|2,025
|Current trade and other payables
|18,387
|26,392
|Deferred revenue
|0
|64
|Current provisions
|40
|2,958
|Other current tax liabilities
|155
|0
|Total - Current liabilities
|75,162
|72,312
|Non-current liabilities
|Royalty financing liability
|0
|104,243
|Other non-current loans and borrowings
|5,552
|3,546
|Non-current employee benefits
|1,341
|1,475
|Deferred tax liabilities
|145
|0
|Total - Non-current liabilities
|7,038
|109,265
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|12,499
|12,509
|Share premium
|446,948
|440,303
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(392,077)
|(389,813)
|Currency translation adjustment
|347
|433
|Net profit (loss)
|1,507
|(85,968)
|Total - Shareholders' equity
|69,224
|(22,536)
|Total - Shareholders' equity & liabilities
|151,424
|159,041
(*) Audit procedures on the Consolidated Financial Statements have been substantially completed. The Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm is forthcoming.
Statement of Cash Flows*
|Year ended
|(in € thousands)
|31/12/2024
|31/12/2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|+ Net profit (loss)
|1,507
|(85,968)
|Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Adjustments for:
|+ Depreciation and amortization on tangible and intangible assets
|1,724
|1,843
|+ Impairment and provisions
|169
|49,294
|+ Expenses related to share-based compensation
|610
|308
|- Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(56)
|51
|+ Net finance expenses (revenue)
|346
|28,790
|+ Income tax expense (benefit)
|340
|(531)
|+ Other non-cash items
|2,549
|847
|Operating cash flows before change in working capital
|7,190
|(5,365)
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other assets
|23,965
|(32,728)
|(Decrease) increase in trade payables and other liabilities
|(15,531)
|11,850
|Change in working capital
|8,433
|(20,877)
|Income tax paid
|(74)
|0
|Net cash flows provided by (used in) in operating activities
|15,549
|(26,242)
|Cash flows from investment activities
|- Acquisition of other intangible assets
|0
|(2,034)
|- Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(979)
|(1,386)
|+ Proceeds from disposal of / reimbursement of property, plant and equipment
|80
|39
|- Acquisition of financial instruments
|(140)
|(250)
|+ Proceeds from disposal of financial instruments
|0
|0
|Net cash flows provided by (used in ) investment activities
|(1,039)
|(3,631)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|+ Proceeds from issue of share capital (net)
|61
|51
|+ Proceeds from new loans and borrowings
|0
|130,020
|- Repayments of loans and borrowings
|(9,170)
|(63,117)
|- Repayments of royalty financing liability
|0
|(14,353)
|- Payments of royalty financing debt issuance costs
|0
|(3,363)
|- Payments on lease debts
|(1,113)
|(1,171)
|- Financial interests paid (including finance lease)
|(2,134)
|(575)
|+ Financial interests received
|1,786
|1,492
|Net cash flows provided by (used in ) financing activities
|(10,570)
|48,985
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,939
|19,111
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|77,789
|81,788
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|60
|194
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|81,788
|101,093
(*) Audit procedures on the Consolidated Financial Statements have been substantially completed. The Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm is forthcoming.
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries10. Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorpTM certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital.
GENFIT FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance and growth of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) royalties in PBC and the potential for additional milestones and royalties in PSC; the anticipated development and commercial acceleration of GENFIT's MASH diagnostics business, including reimbursement, payer adoption, partnerships and advancement toward an IVD‐labeled version; the expected timing, results and next steps for GENFIT's clinical and research programs, including additional Phase 1b data for GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma in mid‐2026, initiation of Phase 2 studies for GNS561 and NTZ/G1090N in the second half of 2026, expected Phase 2 NTZ data in 2027, and potential progression decisions for SRT‐015, VS‐02‐HE and EViv; and the Company's expected cash runway and ability to fund operations beyond the end of 2028, including assumptions regarding future milestones and optional drawdowns under the royalty financing agreement.. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect",“target”,“may”,“will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company's public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed on April 29, 2025 (no. 25-0331) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website () and the AMF's website (), and those discussed in the public documents and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 29, 2025 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTACT
GENFIT | Investors
Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |
...
GENFIT | Media
Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | ...
Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | ...
GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 |
1 Iqirvo® is a registered trademark of GENFIT SA, licensed to Ipsen
2
3
4
5 American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases
6 The Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver
7 Latin American Association for the Study of the Liver
8 Society on Liver Disease in Africa
9
10 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®
Attachment
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GENFIT Reports Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
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