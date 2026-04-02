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Behind High Blood Pressure And Anxiety, A Hidden Diagnosis: The Overlooked Rise Of Adrenal Disorders
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- April marks Adrenal Awareness Month, a national initiative focused on a group of hormonal disorders that are frequently overlooked, often misdiagnosed, and in some cases life-threatening if left untreated. Many adrenal disorders present with symptoms that mimic common conditions-such as high blood pressure, anxiety, weight gain, or fatigue-leading patients to go undiagnosed for years.
Adrenal Awareness Month expands its focus to spotlight a broader range of adrenal disorders, including Cushing's syndrome, pheochromocytoma, Conn's syndrome, and adrenal cancer. Each condition will be featured throughout the month, offering targeted education, resources, and increased visibility for these complex and often overlooked diseases.
Cushing's syndrome results from prolonged exposure to elevated cortisol levels, often caused by adrenal or pituitary tumors. Symptoms can include rapid weight gain, particularly in the face and abdomen, thinning skin, muscle weakness, and high blood pressure-features that frequently overlap with more common conditions, delaying diagnosis. Pheochromocytoma is a rare but potentially life-threatening tumor of the adrenal glands that causes excessive release of catecholamines, including adrenaline. This can lead to sudden episodes of severe high blood pressure, headaches, rapid heart rate, sweating, and anxiety or panic-like symptoms. Because these episodes can occur unpredictably, diagnosis is often challenging. When properly identified, however, pheochromocytoma is highly treatable, particularly with specialized surgical care. Conn's syndrome (primary hyperaldosteronism) is a leading but often unrecognized cause of secondary hypertension. Studies suggest that up to 10% of patients with high blood pressure may have an underlying hormonal cause such as Conn's syndrome-yet many remain undiagnosed. The condition occurs when an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, causing the body to retain sodium and lose potassium. This imbalance can lead to persistent high blood pressure, fatigue, muscle weakness, and increased cardiovascular risk. Because these symptoms often overlap with more common conditions, Conn's syndrome is frequently overlooked or misdiagnosed.
“Adrenal disorders often present with symptoms that overlap with more common conditions, which is why they can go unrecognized for years,” said Tobias Carling, MD, PhD, FACS.“The challenge is that these are not just complex conditions-they can be serious and even life-threatening if missed. The good news is that many are highly treatable, and in some cases curable, when diagnosed early.” Early diagnosis and expert surgical treatment can be life-changing-and in many cases, curative.
Dr. Carling and his team operate at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, home to the highest-volume endocrine surgery program in the world conditions are frequently overlooked, leaving patients to manage symptoms such as hypertension, fatigue, anxiety, or metabolic changes without identifying the underlying cause. Increasing awareness and encouraging appropriate screening are critical steps toward improving diagnosis and treatment outcomes.
Individuals experiencing persistent high blood pressure, unexplained weight changes, episodic anxiety, or abnormal potassium levels are encouraged to speak with their physician about further evaluation. Direct-to-consumer testing options, including specialized adrenal panels, are also available through providers such as Any Lab Test Now.
To further elevate awareness and bring a human perspective to these conditions, former patients of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery are invited to share their personal stories. By visiting:
patients can contribute their experiences-helping others better understand symptoms, treatment journeys, and life-changing outcomes associated with adrenal disorders.
“It is our hope to amplify the voices of those who have experienced these conditions firsthand,” Dr. Carling added.“By sharing these stories, we can help others recognize symptoms earlier, seek appropriate care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”
Throughout April, patients, providers, and advocates are encouraged to participate, share information, and help bring long-overdue visibility to adrenal health.
About the Carling Adrenal Center
Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a global leader in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is an international destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. After nearly 20 years at Yale University-including seven years as Chief of Endocrine Surgery-Dr. Carling founded the center in 2020. Today, it performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. Learn more at or call (813) 972-0000.
About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery
The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. The hospital is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care and is recognized as the nation's highest-volume center for endocrine tumor treatment. Learn more at .
Adrenal Awareness Month expands its focus to spotlight a broader range of adrenal disorders, including Cushing's syndrome, pheochromocytoma, Conn's syndrome, and adrenal cancer. Each condition will be featured throughout the month, offering targeted education, resources, and increased visibility for these complex and often overlooked diseases.
Cushing's syndrome results from prolonged exposure to elevated cortisol levels, often caused by adrenal or pituitary tumors. Symptoms can include rapid weight gain, particularly in the face and abdomen, thinning skin, muscle weakness, and high blood pressure-features that frequently overlap with more common conditions, delaying diagnosis. Pheochromocytoma is a rare but potentially life-threatening tumor of the adrenal glands that causes excessive release of catecholamines, including adrenaline. This can lead to sudden episodes of severe high blood pressure, headaches, rapid heart rate, sweating, and anxiety or panic-like symptoms. Because these episodes can occur unpredictably, diagnosis is often challenging. When properly identified, however, pheochromocytoma is highly treatable, particularly with specialized surgical care. Conn's syndrome (primary hyperaldosteronism) is a leading but often unrecognized cause of secondary hypertension. Studies suggest that up to 10% of patients with high blood pressure may have an underlying hormonal cause such as Conn's syndrome-yet many remain undiagnosed. The condition occurs when an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, causing the body to retain sodium and lose potassium. This imbalance can lead to persistent high blood pressure, fatigue, muscle weakness, and increased cardiovascular risk. Because these symptoms often overlap with more common conditions, Conn's syndrome is frequently overlooked or misdiagnosed.
“Adrenal disorders often present with symptoms that overlap with more common conditions, which is why they can go unrecognized for years,” said Tobias Carling, MD, PhD, FACS.“The challenge is that these are not just complex conditions-they can be serious and even life-threatening if missed. The good news is that many are highly treatable, and in some cases curable, when diagnosed early.” Early diagnosis and expert surgical treatment can be life-changing-and in many cases, curative.
Dr. Carling and his team operate at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, home to the highest-volume endocrine surgery program in the world conditions are frequently overlooked, leaving patients to manage symptoms such as hypertension, fatigue, anxiety, or metabolic changes without identifying the underlying cause. Increasing awareness and encouraging appropriate screening are critical steps toward improving diagnosis and treatment outcomes.
Individuals experiencing persistent high blood pressure, unexplained weight changes, episodic anxiety, or abnormal potassium levels are encouraged to speak with their physician about further evaluation. Direct-to-consumer testing options, including specialized adrenal panels, are also available through providers such as Any Lab Test Now.
To further elevate awareness and bring a human perspective to these conditions, former patients of the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery are invited to share their personal stories. By visiting:
patients can contribute their experiences-helping others better understand symptoms, treatment journeys, and life-changing outcomes associated with adrenal disorders.
“It is our hope to amplify the voices of those who have experienced these conditions firsthand,” Dr. Carling added.“By sharing these stories, we can help others recognize symptoms earlier, seek appropriate care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”
Throughout April, patients, providers, and advocates are encouraged to participate, share information, and help bring long-overdue visibility to adrenal health.
About the Carling Adrenal Center
Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, a global leader in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is an international destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. After nearly 20 years at Yale University-including seven years as Chief of Endocrine Surgery-Dr. Carling founded the center in 2020. Today, it performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. Learn more at or call (813) 972-0000.
About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery
The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors. The hospital is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care and is recognized as the nation's highest-volume center for endocrine tumor treatment. Learn more at .
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