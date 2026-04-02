Defense IT Spending Market 2026-2030: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Defense IT Spending market to surpass $149 billion in 2030. In comparison, the IT Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,666 billion by 2030, with Defense IT Spending to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Defense IT Spending market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Defense IT Spending Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the defense IT spending market in 2030, valued at $60 billion. The market is expected to grow from $42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to high defense budgets, increasing investments in defense digital transformation, strong presence of leading defense contractors and technology companies, growing adoption of cybersecurity and cloud-based defense systems, and continued modernization of command, control, communication, intelligence, and surveillance infrastructure across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Defense IT Spending Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the defense IT spending market in 2030, valued at $54 billion. The market is expected to grow from $37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising investments in defense digital modernization programs, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics in military operations, strong presence of leading defense technology contractors, growing demand for cybersecurity and secure cloud infrastructure, and continued upgrades of command, control, communication, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Defense IT Spending Market In 2030?

The defense IT spending market is segmented by type into services, hardware, and software. The services market will be the largest segment of the defense IT spending market segmented by type, accounting for 51% or $76 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by the increasing demand for system integration and IT modernization services, growing adoption of managed cybersecurity and cloud services, rising need for maintenance and upgrades of legacy defense IT infrastructure, expanding use of data analytics and artificial intelligence support services, and increasing reliance on specialized defense technology contractors to support mission-critical digital operations.

The defense IT spending market is segmented by force into defense forces, and civilian forces.

The defense IT spending market is segmented by application into IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, defense cloud computing, data analytics, IT application, logistics and assets management, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Defense IT Spending Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the defense IT spending market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Defense IT Spending Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global defense IT spending market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance digital transformation in defense operations, strengthen cybersecurity and cyber warfare preparedness, and accelerate the adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics across modern defense infrastructures worldwide.

Growing Digital Transformation In Defense Operations - The increasing digital transformation across defense operations is expected to emerge as a key driver supporting the growth of the defense IT spending market by 2030. Expanding digital modernization initiatives within defense organizations are significantly accelerating demand for advanced IT capabilities. Military forces are upgrading legacy infrastructure and implementing modern technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI-powered decision-support systems. These solutions enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen data management capabilities, and enable real-time battlefield intelligence. As armed forces increasingly shift toward network-centric warfare and digitally integrated command systems, defense agencies are expanding investments in advanced IT platforms. Consequently, the growing digital transformation in defense operations is projected to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Focus On Cybersecurity And Cyber Warfare Preparedness - The growing emphasis on cybersecurity and cyber warfare readiness is expected to become a major driver supporting the expansion of the defense IT spending market by 2030. Increasing cyber threats targeting military systems and critical defense infrastructure are significantly boosting investments in defense IT capabilities. As modern warfare increasingly includes cyber operations, defense agencies require advanced cyber defense solutions to safeguard sensitive data, secure communication networks, and protect operational technologies. Governments are therefore allocating higher budgets to enhance cyber resilience through sophisticated threat detection systems, encryption technologies, and continuous security monitoring platforms. Consequently, the increasing focus on cybersecurity and cyber warfare preparedness is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Adoption Of Cloud Computing, AI, And Advanced Data Analytics - The growing integration of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics is expected to act as a major growth catalyst for the defense IT spending market by 2030. Defense organizations are increasingly implementing secure cloud infrastructures and advanced analytics platforms to manage and analyze vast volumes of intelligence and operational data. These technologies support faster and more informed decision-making, enable predictive analysis, and enhance mission planning capabilities. As defense strategies become increasingly data-driven, investments in advanced IT systems continue to rise worldwide. Therefore, the adoption of cloud computing, AI, and advanced data analytics is expected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Defense IT Spending Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the services market, the hardware market, and the software market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $44 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing investments in defense digital transformation, rising adoption of cybersecurity and secure cloud infrastructures, advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics for military operations, and growing demand for integrated command, control, communication, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on strengthening national security capabilities, improving operational efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making, fuelling transformative growth within the broader defense technology and military information systems industry.

The services market is projected to grow by $22 billion, the hardware market by $14 billion, and the software market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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