Assam: People Have Rejected Congress' Divisive Politics, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, asserting that the strong public turnout at campaign rallies in Upper Assam reflects a decisive rejection of its“failed and divisive politics”.

Campaigning for Bolin Chetia in Sadiya and Taranga Gogoi in Naharkatia, the senior BJP leader said the enthusiasm among voters signals growing trust in the BJP-led NDA's governance model focused on peace, stability, and development.

Addressing a rally at Dangari in Sadiya, Sonowal alleged that the Congress had historically neglected remote regions, depriving them of basic infrastructure and opportunities.

He accused the party of pursuing policies that undermined the rights of indigenous communities, citing the controversial IMDT Act as an example.

“People have not forgotten decades of neglect and injustice. Today, they are coming out in large numbers to support a government that delivers development, ensures stability, and remains accountable,” Sonowal said.

He further claimed that the response from voters reflects a clear shift away from what he termed“outdated politics”, adding that people are now prioritising growth, connectivity, and employment over“empty promises”.

Continuing his campaign in Naharkatia, Sonowal addressed public meetings at Mahmora and Kamar Gaon, where he reiterated that the NDA's development agenda has gained widespread acceptance across all sections of society.

“The massive public support we are witnessing clearly indicates that the BJP-led alliance remains strong and unchallenged in this region. People have rejected Congress politics rooted in corruption, neglect, and division,” he said.

Sonowal emphasised that the NDA government has brought lasting peace and accelerated development in Assam, contrasting it with what he described as Congress's legacy of instability and uncertainty.

“While Congress thrived on instability, the NDA has ensured peace and progress. The people of Assam have made up their minds to continue on this path of development,” he added.

Urging voters to deliver a decisive mandate, Sonowal called for continued support to the NDA to safeguard Assam's future and prevent a return to“misgovernance and neglect”.