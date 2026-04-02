Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal Flags 'Forced' Smart Meter Rollout In LS, Seeks Safeguards

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha over the installation of smart meters, alleging that they are being imposed on consumers in several states, including Rajasthan.

Responding to his query, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Centre has no such information.

Beniwal termed the rollout a step towards the“hidden privatisation” of the power sector and a violation of consumer rights.

He said there is widespread public resentment against smart meters and pointed out that under Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, prepaid meters should be installed only on consumer request.

Despite this, he alleged, such meters are being forcibly installed, often to benefit private contractors.

He also sought details on states reporting increased complaints -- such as faulty billing and abrupt disconnections - after installation of prepaid meters, and asked whether the Centre has an independent monitoring mechanism to prevent irregularities.

According to Beniwal, the government did not provide a clear response. He reiterated that smart meters should not be imposed on consumers.

During a discussion on the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, Beniwal raised several demands concerning paramilitary personnel and their families.

These included restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, representation of CAPF officers in the Pay Commission, granting 'martyr' status to personnel killed in the line of duty, GST exemption for canteens, and improvements in medical facilities, housing, education, and welfare infrastructure.

He also called for better promotion avenues for constables and head constables, and demanded reservation and support systems for families of martyred personnel.

Beniwal opposed the Agniveer scheme, calling for restoration of the traditional Army recruitment system.

Criticising the Bill, he alleged that it had been brought in without adequate consideration and would not stand the test of justice and fairness.

Paying tribute to CAPF personnel killed in terror and Naxal attacks, he said the forces play a crucial role in elections, internal security, and border management, but their rights must be fully protected.