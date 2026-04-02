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The Bookfest Spring 2026 Aligns With Literary Brands And Organizations For Its April Event
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The BookFest Adventure® returns for its 13th biannual livestream event on April 11th and 12th, 2026, with the support of literary brands, publishing professionals, and author-oriented organizations. The Spring 2026 edition welcomes readers and writers from around the world to enjoy inspiring conversations and discover new books, thanks in part to this season's Corporate Bellwethers.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“The BookFest continues to grow because of the support of organizations and brands that believe in books, authors, and the power of storytelling. Our Corporate Bellwethers help make it possible to create meaningful experiences for readers and writers everywhere, while strengthening the literary community in exciting and lasting ways.”
Corporate Bellwethers for Spring 2026 include:
Abundantly Social
AMPlify Audiobooks
Black Château Enterprises
Book Award Pro
Bookinfluencers
Books That Make You
Creative Edge Publicity
Geek Girl Publishing
House of the Vixen Blade Press
Invouq
Kauai Writers Conference
Loscon
Plottr
ProBookLaunch
Relatable Voice Magazine
Unite Against Book Bans
Writers and Publishers Network
WriterCon
These brands and organizations help shape the event through their support, expertise, visibility, and contributions to the broader literary landscape. Attendees are encouraged to visit their Virtual Booths on The BookFest website to learn more about each organization.
This season's event features programming for both readers and writers across two days of livestream content. Spring 2026 programming includes topics covering storytelling, publishing, audiobooks, media, marketing, direct sales, historical fiction, and more.
The full list of BookFest Spring 2026 speakers includes: Dale Arenson; Christina Baker Kline; William Bernhardt; Michael Chatfield; Tricia Copeland; Pat Daily; Dr. Tenia Davis; Derek Doepker; Lori B. Duff; Desireé Duffy; Beth Freely; DC Gomez; Becky Parker Geist; Dr. Abraham George; Jeffery H. Haskel; Carla A. Harris; Kathleen Kaiser; Lisa Diane Kastner; Gail M. Kearns; Diana Colleen; Shamayne Olivia Kotfas; Vince Liaguno; Caramel Lucas; Lucia Matuonto; Becca Moore; Adanna Moriarty; Lisa Morton; Denise Mullinex; Lesléa Newman; Kay Oliver; John Palisano; María Paula Silva Paredes; Donald Prothero; Aimee Ravichandran; Douglas E. Richards; Loren Rhoads; Scott Ryan; Pat Sangimino; Cameron Sutter; Julie Trelstad; S. E. Tschritter; Alan Warren; Lee Wind; and Amy Wolf.
The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Programming Page. Attendees are encouraged to check the Programming Page for updates and changes, and to subscribe to become a BookFester for email alerts and event news.
In addition to Corporate Bellwethers, The BookFest thanks the Individual Bellwethers, who play an important role in supporting the event, assisting in judging The BookFest Awards, and contributing to its continued success: Brian Bosch, Dave Duffy, Desireé Duffy, Beth Freely, Tina Hogan Grant, Hannah Jacobson, Deborah Kobylt, CJ Lopez, KJ Matthews, Lucia Matuonto, Hollis McCollum, Dominic McLoughlin, Mickey Mikkelson, Dr. Raye Mitchell, donalee Moulton, Stephanie Rabell, Aimee Ravichandran, Flo Selfman, Bree Swider, and Amy Wolf.
The BookFest is free to attend. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing on The BookFest website to receive email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, subscribers receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.
The BookFest website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. Winners of this season's BookFest Awards will also be listed on the website, and winners will receive email notification as well. The BookFest streams through the Books That Make You channel on YouTube and across social media platforms. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2026 can be followed for updates and conversation around the event.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
About The BookFest Adventure®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit TheBookFest.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“The BookFest continues to grow because of the support of organizations and brands that believe in books, authors, and the power of storytelling. Our Corporate Bellwethers help make it possible to create meaningful experiences for readers and writers everywhere, while strengthening the literary community in exciting and lasting ways.”
Corporate Bellwethers for Spring 2026 include:
Abundantly Social
AMPlify Audiobooks
Black Château Enterprises
Book Award Pro
Bookinfluencers
Books That Make You
Creative Edge Publicity
Geek Girl Publishing
House of the Vixen Blade Press
Invouq
Kauai Writers Conference
Loscon
Plottr
ProBookLaunch
Relatable Voice Magazine
Unite Against Book Bans
Writers and Publishers Network
WriterCon
These brands and organizations help shape the event through their support, expertise, visibility, and contributions to the broader literary landscape. Attendees are encouraged to visit their Virtual Booths on The BookFest website to learn more about each organization.
This season's event features programming for both readers and writers across two days of livestream content. Spring 2026 programming includes topics covering storytelling, publishing, audiobooks, media, marketing, direct sales, historical fiction, and more.
The full list of BookFest Spring 2026 speakers includes: Dale Arenson; Christina Baker Kline; William Bernhardt; Michael Chatfield; Tricia Copeland; Pat Daily; Dr. Tenia Davis; Derek Doepker; Lori B. Duff; Desireé Duffy; Beth Freely; DC Gomez; Becky Parker Geist; Dr. Abraham George; Jeffery H. Haskel; Carla A. Harris; Kathleen Kaiser; Lisa Diane Kastner; Gail M. Kearns; Diana Colleen; Shamayne Olivia Kotfas; Vince Liaguno; Caramel Lucas; Lucia Matuonto; Becca Moore; Adanna Moriarty; Lisa Morton; Denise Mullinex; Lesléa Newman; Kay Oliver; John Palisano; María Paula Silva Paredes; Donald Prothero; Aimee Ravichandran; Douglas E. Richards; Loren Rhoads; Scott Ryan; Pat Sangimino; Cameron Sutter; Julie Trelstad; S. E. Tschritter; Alan Warren; Lee Wind; and Amy Wolf.
The full schedule can be found on The BookFest Programming Page. Attendees are encouraged to check the Programming Page for updates and changes, and to subscribe to become a BookFester for email alerts and event news.
In addition to Corporate Bellwethers, The BookFest thanks the Individual Bellwethers, who play an important role in supporting the event, assisting in judging The BookFest Awards, and contributing to its continued success: Brian Bosch, Dave Duffy, Desireé Duffy, Beth Freely, Tina Hogan Grant, Hannah Jacobson, Deborah Kobylt, CJ Lopez, KJ Matthews, Lucia Matuonto, Hollis McCollum, Dominic McLoughlin, Mickey Mikkelson, Dr. Raye Mitchell, donalee Moulton, Stephanie Rabell, Aimee Ravichandran, Flo Selfman, Bree Swider, and Amy Wolf.
The BookFest is free to attend. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing on The BookFest website to receive email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, subscribers receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.
The BookFest website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. Winners of this season's BookFest Awards will also be listed on the website, and winners will receive email notification as well. The BookFest streams through the Books That Make You channel on YouTube and across social media platforms. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2026 can be followed for updates and conversation around the event.
The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.
About The BookFest Adventure®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit TheBookFest.
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