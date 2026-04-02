Raceway Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening Of Newly Renovated Sanger Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Raceway Car Wash is excited to announce the grand opening of its newly renovated location at 440 Academy Ave, Sanger, CA 93657, taking place on Thursday, April 2nd. This refreshed site brings modern upgrades and an enhanced guest experience to the local community while continuing Raceway's commitment to quality and convenience.

To celebrate the grand opening, Raceway Car Wash is offering a full week of free car washes from April 2nd through April 9th, giving everyone the opportunity to experience the upgraded facility firsthand.

As part of the celebration, all guests who visit during the free wash promotion will be automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of two 12-month Grand Champion Unlimited memberships, Raceway's top-tier wash package.

In addition, Raceway is offering a special $9.95/month for three months unlimited membership promotion-an incredible value available for a limited time only!

The Sanger location features a range of improvements designed to elevate every visit:

- Upgraded Wash Technology – State-of-the-art equipment delivering a superior clean, lap after lap.

- Improved Speed & Flow – Streamlined systems designed to get guests in, out, and back on the road faster.

- Enhanced Site Experience – A refreshed layout focused on comfort, efficiency, and convenience with amenities like complimentary vacuums and towels for use.

“We're incredibly excited to welcome the Sanger community back to the newly renovated Raceway Car Wash,” said Andrew Schell, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Raceway Car Wash.“This location now features state-of-the-art equipment and the latest wash technology to deliver a faster, higher-quality experience for our guests. More importantly, it reflects our long-term commitment to serving the City of Sanger and being a proud part of this community for years to come.”

About Raceway Car Wash:

Raceway Car Wash operates 46 nationwide locations, each delivering a consistent, high-quality wash experience with exceptional service. The renovated Sanger site continues that tradition, offering a clean, convenient, and enjoyable environment for every guest.

Visit our website for more information and membership opportunities.

Operating hours are Monday–Saturday: 7 AM–7 PM and Sunday: 8 AM–6 PM.