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WORLD MOTO CLASH, Richest Single Motorcycle Race Ever, Taps TV Vets Tom Shelly And Michael A. Simon To Lead Programming
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Often referred to as one of the original disruptive entrepreneurs, Stanford W. Crane, Jr, founder of the Silicon Valley Incubator, holder of more than 170 patents, accomplished Superbike racer, race team owner for over 30 years, and World Moto Clash CEO, has tapped Emmy award-winners and Executive Producer-Showrunner Tom Shelly (Survivor) and Director-Producer Michael A. Simon (Ridiculousness) to create unscripted shows and story-rich background material to add to the LIVE motorsports race weekend content portfolio for World Moto Clash.
A first-of-its-kind Grand Prix and Superbike-style motorcycle racing series, World Moto Clash features a record-breaking, highest single-race first-place prize of $1,000,000 million dollars and an invitation-only, open-class, open-equipment rules race format. WMC's uniquely innovative race format allows racers to compete aboard any type of motorcycle, from any manufacturer, or one created from scratch, with no technical specifications mandated.
As the newest entry to the LIVE televised global motorsports arena, WMC's 3 day | 6 race weekend race event debuts July 10th - 12th, 2026, at the Utah Motorsports Campus, a premier motorsports venue in Grantsville, Utah, featuring a 3.05-mile, 15-turn Outer Loop Circuit. Will Staeger of Sonoma Sports & Entertainment is exclusively repping global media rights, with Chet Burks providing race weekend production execution and innovation.
The spectacular no-holds-barred racing format starts with a field of 48 reduced to 30 racers for the final grid, with bikes reaching top speeds in excess of 200+ miles per hour and lean angles of more than 60 degrees. Racers will compete for a share of a $2,860,000 million field cash prize purse that breaks down as follows: $1,000,000 million for first place, $500,000 for second place and $250,000 for third place, with the remaining winnings being divided among the remaining field of 27 qualifiers.
Crane said of the game-changing race event, "I have a unique perspective that allowed me to create WMC. I've been a racer, a team owner, a sponsor, and a fan, but I've also been a disruptive entrepreneur. The former traits gave me knowledge and perspective, while the latter gave me the ability to create a unique entertainment property with a superior business solution."
Executive Producer Tom Shelly shared,“I'm excited to be a part of World Moto Clash, the next big spectacle in motorsports competition. The inherent drama, stunning visuals, and fascinating characters of professional motorcycle racing make it the perfect subject for unscripted television.”
Director Michael A. Simon added,“Sometimes projects fall to you, and you never saw them coming. World Moto Clash feels like that, it's got story, speed (lots of speed) and very“non-scripted” endings.”
Will Staeger commented,“This is a dynamic property in a proven sport. World Moto Clash is built for TV, built for fans, and built for the racers that put it all on the line at each race.”
Crane went on to add, "Many things in life are the way they are because of their history, and motorsport is no exception. Most motorsports were built after WWII, following a 'let's get everyone involved' mindset that drove revenue from the back gate. Some series have evolved, but even those that did evolve were betrayed by having taken that first wrong step. Everything from that moment on was a course correction in some limited fashion. WMC was built for the front gate, meaning the entertainment, because we were not burdened by a flawed past, but rather by a clear vision of where things needed to go today."
Aiming to create a truly international race circuit, WMC is already attracting racers from Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Within the United States, top American race talent two-time World Superbike Champion Colin Edwards and five-time Daytona 200 winner Miguel Duhamel are participating with Gregg Smrz, famed Second Unit Director and Team Principal for the Superteam, Action Stars Racing, confirming early attendance to the inaugural WMC race event in July. Competitors interested in racing the WMC July 10-12 event, should register here: Racer Registration
Crane also announced the formation of WMC's executive team with world-class experience spanning innovation award-winning entrepreneurs, C-suite executives from Fortune 100 companies, along with longtime motorsports and motorcycle racing industry experts. The 2026 WMC Executive Team includes: Stanford W. Crane, Jr. - Chief Executive Officer, Matt Doty - Chief Operating Officer, Steve Arnott - Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Kastner - Chief Creative Officer, Steve Kompolt - Chief Knowledge Officer, Cheryl Lynch - Chief Communications Officer, Philip Barone - Executive Producer WMC Media, and Carry Andrew - Director of Racing.
The announcement regarding the scheduling of the second stop of the World Moto Clash 2026 race season will be made shortly with plans for an expanded 2027 WMC race schedule in the works. Ticket packages for the July 10-12 WMC event at the Utah Motorsports Campus are on sale NOW at WMC Tickets
The World Moto Clash never-before-seen race format and staggering prize purses are the first of their kind in motorcycle racing. In terms of the $2,860,000 million dollar overall prize purse per race, each single WMC race stop equates to a championship unto itself, unlike other race circuits running today. The World Moto Clash $1,000,000 first place prize money and innovative race format - no limits - open qualifying - no technical specs - one class - The GO-FAST CLASS are truly making motorsports history.
A first-of-its-kind Grand Prix and Superbike-style motorcycle racing series, World Moto Clash features a record-breaking, highest single-race first-place prize of $1,000,000 million dollars and an invitation-only, open-class, open-equipment rules race format. WMC's uniquely innovative race format allows racers to compete aboard any type of motorcycle, from any manufacturer, or one created from scratch, with no technical specifications mandated.
As the newest entry to the LIVE televised global motorsports arena, WMC's 3 day | 6 race weekend race event debuts July 10th - 12th, 2026, at the Utah Motorsports Campus, a premier motorsports venue in Grantsville, Utah, featuring a 3.05-mile, 15-turn Outer Loop Circuit. Will Staeger of Sonoma Sports & Entertainment is exclusively repping global media rights, with Chet Burks providing race weekend production execution and innovation.
The spectacular no-holds-barred racing format starts with a field of 48 reduced to 30 racers for the final grid, with bikes reaching top speeds in excess of 200+ miles per hour and lean angles of more than 60 degrees. Racers will compete for a share of a $2,860,000 million field cash prize purse that breaks down as follows: $1,000,000 million for first place, $500,000 for second place and $250,000 for third place, with the remaining winnings being divided among the remaining field of 27 qualifiers.
Crane said of the game-changing race event, "I have a unique perspective that allowed me to create WMC. I've been a racer, a team owner, a sponsor, and a fan, but I've also been a disruptive entrepreneur. The former traits gave me knowledge and perspective, while the latter gave me the ability to create a unique entertainment property with a superior business solution."
Executive Producer Tom Shelly shared,“I'm excited to be a part of World Moto Clash, the next big spectacle in motorsports competition. The inherent drama, stunning visuals, and fascinating characters of professional motorcycle racing make it the perfect subject for unscripted television.”
Director Michael A. Simon added,“Sometimes projects fall to you, and you never saw them coming. World Moto Clash feels like that, it's got story, speed (lots of speed) and very“non-scripted” endings.”
Will Staeger commented,“This is a dynamic property in a proven sport. World Moto Clash is built for TV, built for fans, and built for the racers that put it all on the line at each race.”
Crane went on to add, "Many things in life are the way they are because of their history, and motorsport is no exception. Most motorsports were built after WWII, following a 'let's get everyone involved' mindset that drove revenue from the back gate. Some series have evolved, but even those that did evolve were betrayed by having taken that first wrong step. Everything from that moment on was a course correction in some limited fashion. WMC was built for the front gate, meaning the entertainment, because we were not burdened by a flawed past, but rather by a clear vision of where things needed to go today."
Aiming to create a truly international race circuit, WMC is already attracting racers from Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa. Within the United States, top American race talent two-time World Superbike Champion Colin Edwards and five-time Daytona 200 winner Miguel Duhamel are participating with Gregg Smrz, famed Second Unit Director and Team Principal for the Superteam, Action Stars Racing, confirming early attendance to the inaugural WMC race event in July. Competitors interested in racing the WMC July 10-12 event, should register here: Racer Registration
Crane also announced the formation of WMC's executive team with world-class experience spanning innovation award-winning entrepreneurs, C-suite executives from Fortune 100 companies, along with longtime motorsports and motorcycle racing industry experts. The 2026 WMC Executive Team includes: Stanford W. Crane, Jr. - Chief Executive Officer, Matt Doty - Chief Operating Officer, Steve Arnott - Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Kastner - Chief Creative Officer, Steve Kompolt - Chief Knowledge Officer, Cheryl Lynch - Chief Communications Officer, Philip Barone - Executive Producer WMC Media, and Carry Andrew - Director of Racing.
The announcement regarding the scheduling of the second stop of the World Moto Clash 2026 race season will be made shortly with plans for an expanded 2027 WMC race schedule in the works. Ticket packages for the July 10-12 WMC event at the Utah Motorsports Campus are on sale NOW at WMC Tickets
The World Moto Clash never-before-seen race format and staggering prize purses are the first of their kind in motorcycle racing. In terms of the $2,860,000 million dollar overall prize purse per race, each single WMC race stop equates to a championship unto itself, unlike other race circuits running today. The World Moto Clash $1,000,000 first place prize money and innovative race format - no limits - open qualifying - no technical specs - one class - The GO-FAST CLASS are truly making motorsports history.
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