KAYAK Launches New Airfare Trends Dashboard To Track Flight Prices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New search data reveals how airfare is evolving across domestic and international travel

NORWALK, Conn., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYAK has launched a new Airfare Trends Dashboard, offering a weekly view of how flight prices are changing over time using KAYAK search data. With week-over-week and year-over-year insights across domestic and international destinations, the tool gives travelers a clear look at how factors like seasonality, fuel costs, and broader macro trends are shaping airfare, so travelers can plan and book with confidence.

The dashboard includes:



Weekly airfare trends: A comprehensive view of how average flight prices domestically and internationally are changing from week to week, updated every Tuesday

Year-over-year context: Comparisons to 2025 to help contextualize current pricing levels and how they compare to the same time last year Destination-level data: A city-level view at how airfare varies across some of KAYAK's popular domestic and international destinations and how each is evolving over time



The data tracks airfare trends starting from the first full week of January in 2026 and 2025, offering a clear view of both short-term fluctuations and longer-term patterns.

What KAYAK is Seeing



Domestic airfares are trending upward - but steadily. Prices have risen since January, with consistent week over week increases and no major volatility. International airfare trends mimic 2025. Prices this year are moving in line with last year's week-over-week patterns, pointing to familiar seasonal shifts in demand.

“Airfare trends are evolving differently across routes - while some are getting more expensive, others are seeing prices decline,” said Kayla DeLoache, KAYAK Travel Trends Expert.“For example, flights to destinations like Hilo, Hawaii, Palermo, Italy, and Georgetown, Cayman Islands are down as much as 18%. Looking at how prices are changing week to week can help travelers make more informed decisions about when and where to travel.”

KAYAK's Tips to Save Money

As airfare trends continue to shift, travelers may be weighing different ways to get to their destination. KAYAK has updated its Trip Calculator with the latest gas prices and airfare data to help compare the cost of flying versus driving. Simply enter your route, travel month, and number of travelers to evaluate options. While rental car searches are rising, prices remain relatively stable, increasing between $2 and $5 compared to last month.

Beyond comparing travel modes, KAYAK also offers tools to help travelers find and secure the best prices:



Flexible Dates tool

Price Alerts

Explore tool Layover filter About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution. Methodology - Flight Search Data

The presented insights are based on flight searches made on KAYAK, comparing weekly search data from 2026 with the equivalent weeks in 2025, starting from the first full week of January. Data is aggregated on a weekly basis (Monday to Sunday). Travel periods considered include departures between 1 and 12 weeks from each respective search period. All prices are average prices for economy, round-trip tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed. Methodology - Rental Car Search Data

Based on rental car searches made on KAYAK between 2.28.2026 and 3.25.2026 for travel anytime between 1 and 120 days from the search date period. Week-over-week data compared searches from 2.1.2026 to 2.27.2026. Year-over-year data compared searches from 2.28.2025 to 3.25.2025. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed. Contact: Sarah Rauth

+1 201 214-8250

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