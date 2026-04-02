URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At March 31, 2026
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/03/2026
|144,161,839
|144,161,839
Attachment
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2. URW SE - 2026 03 31 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
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