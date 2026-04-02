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New Book Direct Sales Advantages Reveals 150 Advantages Behind One Of The World's Most Misunderstood Businesses
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A groundbreaking new book, Direct Sales Advantages, authored by Craig A. Fleming and Terrel Transtrum, is set to redefine how entrepreneurs, executives, and policymakers understand the direct sales industry.
At a time when millions are searching for flexible, low-risk pathways to entrepreneurship, Direct Sales Advantages delivers the most comprehensive analysis ever published on the structural power of the direct sales model. Rather than repeating the commonly cited“five or six benefits,” this book documents 150 distinct, evidence-based advantages, making it the most extensive work of its kind.
For decades, direct sales has been misunderstood, often reduced to stereotypes or dismissed without serious evaluation. This book challenges that narrative with a clear, data-driven argument:
“Every direct sales company hands new distributors a list of five or six advantages. We wrote the book that lists 150, with the evidence behind each one. Nobody had done that. It was time somebody did.” Craig A. Fleming, Founder/CEO, Direct Sales Experts.
What emerges from the book is a powerful reframing: direct sales is not simply a collection of benefits; it is a complete business system.
“When you document 150 structural advantages of a single business model, and document them honestly and with fair comparisons, something becomes clear that a list of five or six never could. This is not one advantage. It is a system. And once you see it as a system, the opportunity it represents for the right person becomes impossible to dismiss.” Terrel Transtrum, Founder/CEO, ServiceQuest.
As traditional startup costs continue to rise, often requiring tens of thousands of dollars before generating revenue, Direct Sales Advantages highlights a fundamentally different architecture:
No fixed overhead, no inventory risk, built-in infrastructure, low barrier to entry and scalable leadership development systems.
The book explains how this structure allows individuals to start from an operational platform instead of zero, eliminating the most common reasons new businesses fail.
Direct Sales Advantages is written for three critical audiences:
.Entrepreneurs seeking a lower-risk path to business ownership
.Direct sales executives looking to improve onboarding, retention, and growth
.Policymakers and regulators seeking a clear, non-promotional understanding of the model
About the Authors
Craig A. Fleming is an executive strategist and founder of Direct Sales Experts Inc., a global executive search firm specializing in leadership identification across the Direct Sales, Network Marketing, MLM, and Social Selling industries. With a network of over 50,000 executives, Fleming has advised many of the world's leading direct sales organizations on executive recruiting, succession planning, and leadership development.
Terrel Transtrum is Founder and Chairman of ServiceQuest, a global advisory, consulting and training firm dedicated to finding and sharing best practices for the direct-to-consumer method of marketing, building on a 40-year foundation with more than 1,000 of the most respected direct selling companies in the world.
Availability
Direct Sales Advantages is now available through Amazon:
At a time when millions are searching for flexible, low-risk pathways to entrepreneurship, Direct Sales Advantages delivers the most comprehensive analysis ever published on the structural power of the direct sales model. Rather than repeating the commonly cited“five or six benefits,” this book documents 150 distinct, evidence-based advantages, making it the most extensive work of its kind.
For decades, direct sales has been misunderstood, often reduced to stereotypes or dismissed without serious evaluation. This book challenges that narrative with a clear, data-driven argument:
“Every direct sales company hands new distributors a list of five or six advantages. We wrote the book that lists 150, with the evidence behind each one. Nobody had done that. It was time somebody did.” Craig A. Fleming, Founder/CEO, Direct Sales Experts.
What emerges from the book is a powerful reframing: direct sales is not simply a collection of benefits; it is a complete business system.
“When you document 150 structural advantages of a single business model, and document them honestly and with fair comparisons, something becomes clear that a list of five or six never could. This is not one advantage. It is a system. And once you see it as a system, the opportunity it represents for the right person becomes impossible to dismiss.” Terrel Transtrum, Founder/CEO, ServiceQuest.
As traditional startup costs continue to rise, often requiring tens of thousands of dollars before generating revenue, Direct Sales Advantages highlights a fundamentally different architecture:
No fixed overhead, no inventory risk, built-in infrastructure, low barrier to entry and scalable leadership development systems.
The book explains how this structure allows individuals to start from an operational platform instead of zero, eliminating the most common reasons new businesses fail.
Direct Sales Advantages is written for three critical audiences:
.Entrepreneurs seeking a lower-risk path to business ownership
.Direct sales executives looking to improve onboarding, retention, and growth
.Policymakers and regulators seeking a clear, non-promotional understanding of the model
About the Authors
Craig A. Fleming is an executive strategist and founder of Direct Sales Experts Inc., a global executive search firm specializing in leadership identification across the Direct Sales, Network Marketing, MLM, and Social Selling industries. With a network of over 50,000 executives, Fleming has advised many of the world's leading direct sales organizations on executive recruiting, succession planning, and leadership development.
Terrel Transtrum is Founder and Chairman of ServiceQuest, a global advisory, consulting and training firm dedicated to finding and sharing best practices for the direct-to-consumer method of marketing, building on a 40-year foundation with more than 1,000 of the most respected direct selling companies in the world.
Availability
Direct Sales Advantages is now available through Amazon:
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