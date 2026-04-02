Major Reshuffle Ordered At IG, DIG & SSP Level In J&K

An order issued by the J&K Home Department said that DIG, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Tejinder Singh (IPS, 2008), will be the new IGP CID, while DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Sarah Rizvi (IPS, 2008), will take over as IGP Crime, relieving Sujit Kumar of the additional charge of the post. They will be succeeded, respectively, by Sandeep Wazir (IPS, 2012), currently AIG, Personnel, PHQ, and Shiv Kumar Sharma (IPS, 2011), the DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban, Shridhar Patil Daulu (IPS, 2010), will be the new DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua, and Sargun (IPS, 2012), currently commanding the IR-15 Bn, will replace him.

DIG, Railways, Haseeb-ur-Rehman (IPS, 2010), has been posted as DIG, Traffic, Kashmir, relieving Sheikh Junaid Mehmood of the additional charge of the post. Zahid Naseem Manhas (IPS, 2012), presently commanding SDRF 2 Bn, is the new DIG, Railways. Mohd Aslam (IPS, 2014), presently Commandant IRP-24, replaces Manhas.

Anita Sharma (IPS, 2012), presently commanding IR-1 Bn, has been posted as DIG CD & SDRF, Jammu, relieving Mohd. Arshad (JKPS) of the additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile, the post of SSF Director, held by Swarn Singh Kotwal (IPS 2012), has been declared equivalent to the rank and status to that of a DIG till it is held by him.

Udhampur SSP Amod Nagpure Ashok (IPS, 2013) and Anantnag SSP Amritpal Singh (IPS, 2014) have swapped their posts.

SSP Security, Jammu, Rajesh Kumar Sharma (IPS, 2014), has been posted as Deputy Director, SKPA, Udhampur, and Sukant Shailja Ballabh (IPS, 2019), who was awaiting posting, replaces him. Rajesh Bali (IPS, 2014), the AD, SKPA, Udhampur, has been posted as SO to IG, Armed, Jammu.

Commandant, IR-11, Anuj Kumar (IPS, 2016), has been posted as SSP Samba in place of Virinder Singh Manhas (JKPS), while Sudhanshu Dhama (IPS, 2016), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as SSP Ganderbal, in place of Khalil Ahmad Poswal (JKPS).

2 Women Bn CO Bisma Qazi (IPS, 2017), has been posted as SSP Tech, CID, HQ, while Deepika (IPS, 2018), awaiting posting at PHQ, has been posted as SSP CTFD, CID, HQ in place of Perbeet Singh (JKPS).

Kamal Pal Singh Malhotra, IPS-2020, awaiting posting, is transferred and posted as SSP Finger Print Bureau in place of Mohd Yousif (JKPS, 2001).

Sunny Gupta (IPS, 2020), who was awaiting posting, has been posted as Additional SP, Anantnag, replacing Kartik Shrotriya (IPS,2021), who has been made SSP, Doda, in place of Sandeep Kumar Mehta (JKPS).

SP Ops Border & Kandi Kathua, Mukund Tibrewal (IPS 2021), becomes the new SSP Reasi, in place of Paramvir Singh (JKPS).

Additional SP, Baramulla, Hariprasad K.K. (IPS, 2021) is the new SSP Budgam, replacing Nikhil Borkar (IPS), while Harshal Rajesh Mahajan (IPS, 2022), who was awaiting posting, replaces him in Baramulla. SDPO, Nehru Park, Vaibhav Meena (IPS 2022), will replace Ajay Sharma (JKPS, 2011) as SP, South Jammu. Sharma has been posted as Additional SP, Ops, Poonch.

Neha Jain (IPS, 2022), who was awaiting posting, will be the SP, East Srinagar, replacing Zoheb Tanveer (JKPS, 2008), who will take over as the Dy CO, 2 Women Bn.

DSP, CID SB, Jammu Sourabh Prashar (JKPS, 2012) has been posted as ADC to the Lt Governor.

Several other JKPS officers have also been reshuffled.