Hyderabad​: BRS MLA's Novel Protest To Highlight Mosquito Menace

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) An MLA from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana on Thursday staged a unique protest by wearing a dress stitched from a mosquito net to highlight the growing mosquito menace in Hyderabad.​

Devirreddy Sudheer Reddy, who represents LB Nagar constituency, held a press conference in the Assembly media hall wearing a gown made of mosquito net. He was also carrying a fogging machine.​

He said the situation in the city has become so bad that people are forced to use mosquito nets daily as the government has completely failed to control the mosquito menace.​

The MLA said that residents are forced to even wear mosquito nets as soon as they open their mouths, and mosquitoes are flying into them.​

The BRS leader blamed the government for the mosquito menace and demanded that the government provide 10 fogging machines for every municipal division in Hyderabad.​

He claimed that residents are falling prey to Malaria and Dengue due to the state government's lack of fogging and preventive measures.​

Sudheer Reddy said the government must take urgent steps to control mosquitoes in Hyderabad, warning that otherwise the city's brand image could suffer further damage.​

He questioned the Congress government's celebrations and asked what they had achieved for the city in the last two years.​

He alleged that the Congress government has completely failed to prevent the mosquito menace in Hyderabad. He claimed that the previous BRS government used to destroy mosquitoes and their eggs to prevent them from breeding in ponds.​

Earlier, Sudheer Reddy was stopped by security personnel at the Assembly entrance and told that he couldn't carry a mosquito net and a fogging machine onto the premises.

The MLA questioned their action and said such restrictions can't be imposed when the Assembly is not in session.​

Last month, BRS working president, K. T. Rama Rao, while speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, slammed the Congress government over the growing mosquito menace in Hyderabad.​

The former minister mocked the administration, suggesting that several localities be renamed“Domalaguda, Domalahills, Domalabad, Domalapool, and Domalagutta” to reflect the growing mosquito population across the city.​

KTR alleged that fogging operations have become nearly non-existent, leading to an alarming rise in mosquitoes and a corresponding increase in viral fevers among residents.​