Maha Govt Approves Revised Staffing For Revenue Dept, Sanctions 35,876 Posts​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) In a move to manage the increasing workload of the state's revenue administration and ensure faster services for citizens, the MahaYuti government has approved a revised staffing structure for the Revenue Department. ​

This decision marks a major shift in the department's organisational framework, with a total of 35,876 posts now sanctioned. ​

The revised structure comprises three key wings: Stamp Duty and Registration, Land Records, and the Revenue Department. ​

This initiative aims to make the state's revenue machinery more people-oriented and efficient.​

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said,“The Revenue Department is the backbone of the administration. This revised staffing structure has been approved, taking into account the increasing workload over time and the evolving needs of the people. It will bring greater coherence to administrative work, ensure that citizens do not have to travel long distances to the new offices, and significantly boost operational efficiency. This is a vital step toward transparent and dynamic governance.”​

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, the government has cleared the revised staffing plan for field employees, with the official Government Resolution (GR) issued today. The previous restructuring took place in 2006.​

Recognising the drastic changes in revenue and non-revenue tasks over the past two decades, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule held discussions with Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge. ​

Subsequently, a high-level committee chaired by the Chief Secretary granted its approval. ​

The Maharashtra Government has sanctioned a total of 35,876 positions, comprising 34,576 regular posts and 1,300 outsourced positions, the GR said.​

The government has defined a new structural hierarchy for the Revenue Department, spanning divisional, district, and taluka levels. ​

The approved framework includes 6 Divisional Commissionerates, 36 Collector Offices, 192 Revenue Sub-Divisional Offices, 360 Tehsildar Offices, 2,625 Circle Offices (field level), and 15,747 Talathi Saza posts.​

To enhance administrative convenience, the government has sanctioned 11 new Additional Collector Offices, 8 new Sub-Divisional Offices, 2 new Tehsildar Offices, and 69 Additional Tehsildar Offices, said the GR. ​

The revised plan, based on the recommendations of the Umakant Dangat Committee, also aims to bring modernity and speed to departmental operations. ​

The process of defining headquarters and jurisdictions for the new offices will now be expedited at the District Collector level.