Rajasthan: Strict Dress Code For RPSC SI And Platoon Commander Exams ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) The RPSC will conduct the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander Competitive Examination-2025 across 199 examination centres in Jaipur district on April 5 and April 6. ​

Narendra Kumar Verma, Examination Coordinator and Additional District Collector (East), stated that a total of 1,49,716 candidates are registered for the examination, which will be held over two days in two shifts each day across these centres. ​

He further informed that, to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the examination, a control room has been established in Room No. 116 of the Collectorate, Jaipur.​

The control room will function from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on April 3 and 4, 2026, and from 9:00 AM onwards on April 5 and 6, continuing until all related work is completed after the examination concludes. ​

For effective management, 71 Sub-Coordinators and 38 Flying Squads have been deployed. ​

Verma stated that, to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination, all candidates will undergo thorough security checks at the centres. Candidates must strictly follow the prescribed guidelines. ​

Female candidates will not be allowed to enter examination centres wearing any kind of jewellery, except thin bangles made of lac or glass. ​

No candidate will be permitted to appear for the examination while wearing or carrying items such as watches, sunglasses, belts, handbags, hairpins, amulets or talismans, caps or hats, scarves, stoles, shawls, or mufflers.​

As per the dress code, male candidates must wear half-sleeved shirts, T-shirts, or kurtas, along with trousers or pyjamas and slippers or flip-flops. Female candidates must wear salwar suits or sarees with half-sleeved kurtas or blouses and slippers or flip-flops, and may use only simple rubber bands to tie their hair. ​

Candidates from the Sikh community will be allowed to appear with their religious symbols, including the Kara, Kirpan, and Pagri (turban). ​

The control room contact number for Jaipur examination centres is 0141-2206699. It will provide information related to the centres and address any grievances or complaints.​

Officials from departments including Police, Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police, Education, Medical, Civil Defence, Electricity, Roadways, and JCTSL have been assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. ​