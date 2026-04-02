Back BJP To 'Save Assam', Ensure Development: Nitin Gadkari​

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 2 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday appealed to voters in Assam to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the state's future and development hinge on a decisive mandate in favour of the party. ​

Addressing a public rally in the Palasbari assembly constituency, Gadkari said that both Assam's progress and the country's overall growth require political stability under the BJP leadership. ​

He urged people to ensure that the party returns to power with a clear and absolute majority. ​

“Assam and the nation can move forward only with a strong and stable government. I urge the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party and give it a full majority in this election,” the Union Minister said. ​

Highlighting development as a key plank, Gadkari said continued support for the BJP would help accelerate infrastructure development, economic expansion, and employment opportunities in the state. ​

He stressed that the party remains committed to transforming Assam through sustained policy initiatives and investment.​

The senior BJP leader also flagged the issue of illegal immigration, raising concerns over its implications for the state. ​

He questioned the idea of granting voting rights to individuals entering the country without legal authorisation, stating that such practices could undermine national integrity and security. ​

“No country in the world permits illegal entry, nor does it allow such individuals to influence its democratic process. It is important to protect Assam and the nation while ensuring steady development,” he said. ​

Gadkari's remarks come at a time when political campaigning in Assam has intensified ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for April 9. ​

Leaders across parties are making their final push to woo voters, with issues such as development, identity, and security dominating the electoral discourse. ​

With the poll drawing closer, the BJP has sharpened its outreach, projecting governance, infrastructure push, and national security as key pillars of its campaign. ​