MP CM Mohan Yadav To Launch Vikramaditya Play, Dedicate Vedic Clock In Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) As part of Vikramotsav-2026, a three-day mega theatrica production titled Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanaatya will be staged at the BLW grounds in Varanasi from Friday, April 3. The production aims to popularise the ideals of justice, good governance, and dharmic rule associated with the legendary Emperor Vikramaditya of Ujjain.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also dedicate a Vikramaditya Vedic Clock to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

This follows the installation of the world's first such clock in Ujjain, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

The theatrical production will be inaugurated under the joint patronage of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Conceptualised by Mohan Yadav, the play has been written by Padma Shri Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, produced by Rajesh Kushwaha, and directed by Sanjeev Malvi. It features a cast of over 200 artists.

The production will depict the life of Emperor Vikramaditya from birth to coronation, along with popular tales of Vikram and Betal, and the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma.

To stage the production, three platforms are being set up -- a main stage measuring 80x62 feet and two side stages of 42x42 feet each.

The show will showcase the Navratnas of Vikramaditya's court, including Kalidasa and Varahamihira, and will feature live performances involving 18 horses, two chariots, four camels, one elephant, and one palanquin.

Modern elements such as advanced graphics, more than 400 lighting fixtures, a giant LED screen, and fireworks will add to the scale of the production.

Seating arrangements are being made for 10,000 to 15,000 spectators.

The production is being organised by the Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Chair and is expected to promote cultural awareness while strengthening the spiritual and cultural links between Ujjain and Varanasi.

The Vedic Clock follows the ancient Indian system of time calculation based on sunrise and divides a day into 30 muhurtas, 900 kalas, and 27,000 kashthas.

It displays Vedic time, Panchang, the Vikram Samvat calendar, planetary positions, and more. A dedicated mobile application of the clock is also available in over 180 languages.