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RUBIS: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31/03/2026


2026-04-02 11:46:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 2 April 2026, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
31 March 2026 Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)		 103,408,575 103,408,575 102,779,199


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Attachment

  • RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/03/2026

MENAFN02042026004107003653ID1110936357



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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