RUBIS: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31/03/2026
|Date
|Class of shares
|Number of shares
|Number of theoretical voting rights
| Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
|31 March 2026
| Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25)
|103,408,575
|103,408,575
|102,779,199
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal department
|Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment
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RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 31/03/2026
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