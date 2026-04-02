Exosens Secures Record Order For Interceptor Drone-Based Digital Imaging Solutions From Major Autonomous Air Defense Systems Developer



Largest order to date for the supply of several thousand Exosens ultra-compact thermal camera cores, placed by a major European autonomous air defense systems developer

This landmark order underscores the strength of Exosens' digital imaging solutions for defense applications, particularly in the fast-growing drone and counter-drone space, increasingly central to modern defense operations

Following this milestone, total orders secured over the past two quarters exceed 10,000 cameras across air, land, and sea unmanned platforms, establishing Exosens as a tier-one digital imaging partner among leading defense systems integrators in Europe, the U.S., and Asia Exosens' ITAR-free digital imaging solutions equip drones deployed within counter-drone systems, enabling unique, fast-response detection and targeting capabilities

Press release, Mérignac (France), April 2, 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company specializing in mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection, and imaging technologies, today announces that it has secured, over the past two quarters, total orders in excess of 10,000 cameras for air, land, and sea unmanned platforms, including a record order to date for drone-based imaging solutions from a leading European air defense systems developer.

This landmark order adds several thousand ultra-compact thermal camera cores designed for seamless integration into next-generation interceptor drones deployed within counter-drone systems. It reflects the rapid expansion of Exosens' advanced digital imaging technologies, which deliver high-performance, mission-critical detection and targeting capabilities, combining excellent image quality with low latency in SWaP1-optimized designs.

“This record order marks a significant milestone for Exosens and underscores the growing demand for our advanced digital imaging technologies in next-generation defense platforms, particularly in the rapidly evolving drone and counter-drone space. Our ITAR-free solutions are designed to deliver mission-critical performance in the most demanding operational environments across air, land, and sea. We are proud to support our customers in enhancing drone and counter-drone capabilities and overall system effectiveness, as a trusted, agile, and best-in-class industrial technology partner within the broader defense ecosystem,” said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

Digital imaging is becoming increasingly mission-critical in high-intensity modern warfare, driven by the growing adoption of optronic technologies in platform-based applications and the emergence of drone and counter-drone systems as a core pillar of conflict dynamics across air, land, and sea domains. In this context, the Group is well positioned to capture significant growth opportunities by supporting next-generation defense capabilities.

Exosens expects strong commercial momentum among leading OEMs and autonomous systems developers, particularly in drone-based defense and surveillance applications, leveraging its deep understanding of UxV2 market requirements and its ability to support customers throughout design-in phase, enabling faster time-to-market. This is further reinforced by a flexible operational set-up and agile supply chain, allowing it to effectively address rapidly evolving market dynamics.

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27/04/2026: Q1 2026 revenue & adjusted gross margin (before market opening).

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

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1 SWaP: Size, Weight and Power.

2 UxV: Unmanned Vehicles across all domains (air, land, sea, and underwater).

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