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Nationality Law Vote Extends Portugal's Golden Visa Pathway
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After months of speculation, parliament has voted through changes to Portugal's Nationality Law.
While the revised law still has hurdles to leap before coming into force, it will, as expected, see an extension to the Golden Visa pathway to potential citizenship.
While all the other benefits of the Golden Visa programme remain in place, it has been agreed to extend the current five-year pathway to citizenship to 10 years, as was expected. It aligns with other European countries.
Those within the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries) will see the pathway extended to seven years.
However, it is understood the minimum legal residency period will no longer be counted from the date of submission of the residence permit application, but from the date of the issuing of the first residence card.
There is, however, a 20-day period where this will go for further review via the office of the President and could be sent to the Constitutional Court.
The change revokes changes introduced on April 1, 2024, to mitigate against delayed processing times by the Portuguese immigration authorities.
There will also be no planned 'grandfathering' – which means no protection for those who have already started their application. In addition, there will be no phasing in of the changes. At least for now.
Which means while it still remains possible it could be referred to the Constitutional Court or be subject to legal challenges, the changes are likely to come into force, if unchallenged, in May 2026.
Pending citizenship applications, submitted before the new law enters into force, will not be affected.
João Pinto Gonçalves, a partner at SBPS Legal, explained:“There are several scenarios which are now possible.
“The first is that the President promulgates the bill as it stands, and the law becomes effective. However, he could also issue a political veto which would return the bill to Parliament for reconsideration.
“Another option is that the President or the Socialist Party request a constitutional review. This may result in the bill being returned to Parliament to remove unconstitutional provisions; alternatively, if it is ruled constitutional, the President may then either promulgate the bill or issue a political veto.
“And finally, if applicants are unable to submit their applications before the amendment comes into force, litigation may be considered to protect their rights and legitimate expectations.”
Adds Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways:“We had hoped this vote would, finally, end the uncertainty.
“Now we are waiting on the subtext of the final law changes and legal interpretations before it's sent to the president for review. It could still be challenged so we need to see what legal and political steps are now taken.
“Existing Golden Visa investors, prior to 2024, have just wanted certainty as to when the clock towards citizenship started ticking.
“What we do know, however, is that the Golden Visa's many benefits remain intact.
“These include gaining visa-free access to the 29 European nations within the Schengen area and the need to spend just seven days a year in Portugal to qualify during the process.
“Other visas require a more traditional 183 days a year which makes applicants tax residents.
“The Golden Visa pathway in Portugal continues to allow applicants to choose their tax jurisdiction.
“In addition, the other option for permanent residency, under the Golden Visa programme, remains open after five years which is an alternative to citizenship. It gives you the same rights and privileges.
“Portugal Pathways' legal and immigration experts will be closely monitoring the outcome and we will update you regularly as this becomes clearer in the coming weeks.
“We would advise a 'wait and see' approach to any legal action as things could still change.”
Available to non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens, the Golden Visa can be obtained through a €500,000 investment into one or more alternative investment funds eligible under the programme.
The initiative has been instrumental in fuelling Portugal's economic growth thanks to its appeal among high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals.
Portugal Pathways will host an expert-led webinar on April 9, 2026 for a clear breakdown of the new Nationality Law, remaining uncertainties, and the key steps you should be considering now. Click here to register.
There will also be a second session for this webinar on April 10, 2026. Register here.
While the revised law still has hurdles to leap before coming into force, it will, as expected, see an extension to the Golden Visa pathway to potential citizenship.
While all the other benefits of the Golden Visa programme remain in place, it has been agreed to extend the current five-year pathway to citizenship to 10 years, as was expected. It aligns with other European countries.
Those within the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Language Countries) will see the pathway extended to seven years.
However, it is understood the minimum legal residency period will no longer be counted from the date of submission of the residence permit application, but from the date of the issuing of the first residence card.
There is, however, a 20-day period where this will go for further review via the office of the President and could be sent to the Constitutional Court.
The change revokes changes introduced on April 1, 2024, to mitigate against delayed processing times by the Portuguese immigration authorities.
There will also be no planned 'grandfathering' – which means no protection for those who have already started their application. In addition, there will be no phasing in of the changes. At least for now.
Which means while it still remains possible it could be referred to the Constitutional Court or be subject to legal challenges, the changes are likely to come into force, if unchallenged, in May 2026.
Pending citizenship applications, submitted before the new law enters into force, will not be affected.
João Pinto Gonçalves, a partner at SBPS Legal, explained:“There are several scenarios which are now possible.
“The first is that the President promulgates the bill as it stands, and the law becomes effective. However, he could also issue a political veto which would return the bill to Parliament for reconsideration.
“Another option is that the President or the Socialist Party request a constitutional review. This may result in the bill being returned to Parliament to remove unconstitutional provisions; alternatively, if it is ruled constitutional, the President may then either promulgate the bill or issue a political veto.
“And finally, if applicants are unable to submit their applications before the amendment comes into force, litigation may be considered to protect their rights and legitimate expectations.”
Adds Paul Stannard, chairman and founder of Portugal Pathways:“We had hoped this vote would, finally, end the uncertainty.
“Now we are waiting on the subtext of the final law changes and legal interpretations before it's sent to the president for review. It could still be challenged so we need to see what legal and political steps are now taken.
“Existing Golden Visa investors, prior to 2024, have just wanted certainty as to when the clock towards citizenship started ticking.
“What we do know, however, is that the Golden Visa's many benefits remain intact.
“These include gaining visa-free access to the 29 European nations within the Schengen area and the need to spend just seven days a year in Portugal to qualify during the process.
“Other visas require a more traditional 183 days a year which makes applicants tax residents.
“The Golden Visa pathway in Portugal continues to allow applicants to choose their tax jurisdiction.
“In addition, the other option for permanent residency, under the Golden Visa programme, remains open after five years which is an alternative to citizenship. It gives you the same rights and privileges.
“Portugal Pathways' legal and immigration experts will be closely monitoring the outcome and we will update you regularly as this becomes clearer in the coming weeks.
“We would advise a 'wait and see' approach to any legal action as things could still change.”
Available to non-EU/EEA/Swiss citizens, the Golden Visa can be obtained through a €500,000 investment into one or more alternative investment funds eligible under the programme.
The initiative has been instrumental in fuelling Portugal's economic growth thanks to its appeal among high-net-worth investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals.
Portugal Pathways will host an expert-led webinar on April 9, 2026 for a clear breakdown of the new Nationality Law, remaining uncertainties, and the key steps you should be considering now. Click here to register.
There will also be a second session for this webinar on April 10, 2026. Register here.
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