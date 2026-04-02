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Lexington, North Carolina – Hitch Crafter announces the release of its newest 5th wheel hitch, designed with a 50,000-pound towing capacity for professional hauling applications. This unit is the highest capacity light commercial hitch currently available in the company's product line.

Hitch Crafter was founded in 2002 and operates as a family-owned business in Lexington, North Carolina. With over 22 years of experience, the company specializes in the design and installation of towing equipment for pickup trucks, RVs, and car haulers. This new 50,000-pound model represents an expansion of their commercial-grade hardware intended for heavy-duty applications.

“This hitch addresses the specific needs of drivers who require higher weight limits without moving to a full-sized semi-truck,” said Jason Hughes, Owner.“We integrated self-lubricating components and a wider plate design to improve the safety and maintenance cycles for professional haulers across the country. Our team focused on increasing the surface area and load capacity to ensure the hardware meets the rising demands of the hot shot industry.”

From manufacturing 50K 5th wheel hitch units to building a custom hot shot body, Hitch Crafter provides specialized towing solutions. Key advantages include:

50,000-Pound Towing Capacity



The unit supports loads up to 50,000 pounds, ranking it among the highest-rated hitches available for light commercial and heavy-duty pickup trucks. This capacity lets professional drivers transport heavy equipment and multi-car trailers that exceed the limits of standard consumer-grade towing hardware.

Self-Lubricating Bronze Bearings

The main pivot point uses bronze bearings that remain lubricated during operation without requiring manual grease applications from the vehicle owner. This self-lubricating system reduces routine maintenance intervals and protects the hardware from friction-related wear during long-distance commercial hauls.

Expanded Mounting Plate Surface

A wider mounting plate increases the contact surface area between the hitch assembly and the trailer for improved stability under heavy loads. This design distributes weight across a larger portion of the truck frame to create a smoother ride and minimize trailer sway during highway transit.

Universal Truck Compatibility

The hitch mounts to Dodge RAM, Ford, GMC, and Chevy trucks ranging from 2500 to 5500 series models using provided attachment brackets. It is compatible with F350, F450, and F550 configurations, providing standardized towing equipment across different truck makes and models.

Professional Grade Hot Shot Support

The equipment is built for hot shot trucking operations that transport cars, heavy machinery, and industrial equipment. This product serves drivers who need commercial-grade strength for pickup truck platforms rather than large-scale semi-trucks hauling full-sized trailers.

Local Manufacturing and Nationwide Distribution

Hitch Crafter manufactures all hitches in its North Carolina facility and distributes the finished products to customers throughout the United States. This centralized production model ensures that every unit meets the company's standards for steel fabrication and assembly before it is shipped for nationwide use.

To purchase or learn more about the installation process, customers can contact the Lexington facility directly. The company provides specific attachment brackets to ensure a secure fit to the truck frame for all supported vehicle models.

To learn more about Hitch Crafter and the release of its 50,000-pound capacity 5th wheel hitch, please visit the website at .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: What is the new 50,000-pound capacity 5th wheel hitch from Hitch Crafter?

A: Hitch Crafter has released a commercial-grade 5th wheel hitch featuring a 50,000-pound towing capacity designed specifically for professional hot shot trucking and heavy-duty hauling. This new model includes self-lubricating bronze bearings to reduce maintenance and an expanded mounting plate to improve trailer stability and weight distribution across the truck frame.

Q2: Who is Hitch Crafter and what is their industry experience?

A: Hitch Crafter is a family-owned and operated manufacturer based in Lexington, North Carolina, that has specialized in high-capacity towing equipment since 2002. With over 22 years of experience, the company is a leader in custom-fit 5th wheel hitches, gooseneck hitches, and specialized truck bodies for the professional hauling and RV industries.

Q3: What towing products and services does Hitch Crafter offer for hot shot trucking?

A: Hitch Crafter manufactures and installs a wide range of specialized equipment, including 50K 5th wheel hitches, gooseneck hitches, and custom hot shot bodies. Their products are engineered for universal compatibility with Dodge RAM, Ford, GMC, and Chevy trucks ranging from 2500 to 5500 series models, providing professional-grade strength for pickup truck platforms.

Q4: How does Hitch Crafter's 50K hitch improve safety and maintenance for professional haulers?

A: The hitch improves safety by utilizing a wider mounting plate that increases the contact surface area between the hitch and trailer, significantly reducing trailer sway during highway transit. For maintenance, the integration of self-lubricating bronze bearings at the main pivot point eliminates the need for manual grease applications, protecting the hardware from friction-related wear during long-distance commercial hauls.

Q5: How can I learn more about Hitch Crafter products or start an installation?

A: To learn more about their 50,000-pound capacity hitch or custom truck bodies, you can visit the official website at hitchcrafter or contact their Lexington, North Carolina manufacturing facility directly. The company offers nationwide distribution and provides specific attachment brackets to ensure a secure, professional fit for all supported truck makes and models.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Hitch Crafter

Address: 853 Cid Road, Lexington, North Carolina 27292

Phone: 336-859-3257

Website:

853 Cid RoadLexingtonNorth CarolinaUnited States336-859-3257

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