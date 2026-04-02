Jamie Lee Curtis Becomes A Grandmother

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis welcomed grand-daughter in December, just a week after the deaths of her close friends Rob and Michele Reiner.

The 'Freaky Friday' actress and her husband Christopher Guest are parents to two adopted daughters and their eldest child Annie Guest, whose godparents were the late film director and his wife, and her husband Jason Wolf welcomed their first son into the world during a very emotional time for the family, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking to Michele Obama on her IMO podcast, Jamie said, "I never thought I would have children. "I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be a grandma. A granny. I want to be Granny”.

The 67-year-old actress grew emotional as she reflected on the contrasting feelings of the time because of the tragic deaths of Rob and Michele, whose son Nick has been charged with their murders.

She said, "My husband (Christopher Guest) and I became grandparents. Their baby boy was born in December. And it was a week after Rob and Michele (died). And Rob and Michele are her godparents, and they died on her birthday. My beautiful daughter, who loved them, as we all did, managed to be able to metabolise that grief and sadness, as we have all had to do. Obviously, nothing greater than their children. But as close friends”.

As per 'Female First UK', Jamie noted "colleagues and friends and people we all admired" were also mourning the couple.

She added, "And then my daughter and her husband brought their son to this world a week later. Life on life's harshest terms and life on life's most beautiful terms”.

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star had got Annie's approval before making the news of her son public, and her daughter was happy for her to speak up because she admires former First Lady Michelle so much.

The actress said, "I called my daughter to say, 'Hey, I'm about to do this (podcast)' We have never talked about it. It's been a private matter. But we live in a world, many people know, in our circle. Many, many people know that we're grandparents. One of these days, somebody's gonna say something. (I) said, 'I'm about to do this thing, I think it's gonna come up. How would you feel about me talking about it?' She said, 'Tell her I love her.' My daughter Annie said, 'Tell her I love her'”.

"You are loved and so respected that she would say, 'Yes, Mom, you can talk about it to Michelle Obama, 'cause she's a G. Because she loves you, because you represented love in the world and you brought love to the White House and beyond. And so it's really thrilling to me that the first time I'm going to say to the universe that I became a granny is here with you”, she added.