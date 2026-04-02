New Trail-Ready Kitari DMX Tactical Boot From Reebok Work

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Work, expands its tactical boot lineup with the launch of the Kitari DMX Tactical, a 6" men's soft toe boot designed to deliver athletic comfort, weather-ready protection, and secure traction across unpredictable jobsite conditions.

The Kitari DMX Tactical features DMX Dynamic Moving Air cushioning, engineered to shift air with every step for responsive comfort throughout long shifts. A Hydrotex waterproof construction helps keep feet dry in wet conditions, while the trail-inspired lugged rubber outsole provides reliable slip resistance no matter where the job leads.

The boot's action leather and mesh upper balances durability with breathability, and inside, a Memory Tech Massage 2.0 removable memory foam footbed delivers cushioned support and comfort underfoot. Designed with safety in mind, the Kitari DMX Tactical is metal-free, ASTM F2892 compliant, and offers Electrical Hazard (EH) protection.

It's built for those who need comfort that moves with them, protection they can rely on, and traction that performs across changing environments.



Retailers interested in purchasing, learning more about, or viewing marketing and sell-through support for the Kitari DMX Tactical Series can visit:

Designed for demanding tactical environments, the Kitari DMX Tactical is available now in men's medium and wide widths in black at select retailers or .



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group authentic). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit...fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at .

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn't just a sideline, it's our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It's that simple. To learn more, visit .