Kind Behavioral Health Celebrates 20 Years Of Serving Children With Autism And Their Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kind Behavioral Health (KBH) is celebrating twenty years of supporting children with autism, their families, and the communities around them. Founded in 2006, KBH has grown into a leading provider of autism services, expanding access to both Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and autism diagnostic evaluations across North Carolina and Georgia.

“For twenty years, our focus has been on doing what matters for children and families, including building meaningful skills, supporting independence, and creating systems of care that families can trust,” said Denise Freeman DeCandia, Founder at Kind Behavioral Health.“We are proud of the organization we have built and the clinical and operational teams who consistently deliver high-quality care. We hold ourselves to a high standard as leaders in the field, and families experience that through our focus on consistent care, clear communication, and progress that is meaningful in their child's everyday life.”

Kind Behavioral Health provides services grounded in a neurodiversity-affirming approach, where goals are individualized and shaped by the child and family. Through autism diagnostic evaluations, KBH offers a thoughtful, evidence-based assessment process that provides clarity, direction, and timely next steps for families navigating the diagnostic journey.

In addition, KBH delivers ABA therapy services that focus on developing functional, meaningful skills that improve daily life for both the child and their family. Services are individualized to each learner, with an emphasis on engagement, skill acquisition, and long-term independence.

As part of its continued growth, KBH has expanded its diagnostic capabilities to help families access evaluations more efficiently and move more quickly from initial concern to appropriate support.

Over the past two decades, KBH has supported thousands of children and families across the region, helping them access services that build meaningful skills, strengthen independence, and improve daily life. As the organization looks ahead, KBH remains focused on expanding access to care, reducing the time from initial concern to meaningful services, and advancing quality and consistency in autism care.

Kind Behavioral Health Locations:

- Concord, NC

- Huntersville, NC

- Matthews, NC

- McAdenville, NC

- Midtown Charlotte, NC

- Pineville, NC

- Fayetteville, NC

- Greenville, NC

- West Fayetteville, NC

- Wilmington, NC

- Greensboro, NC

- Winston-Salem, NC

- Durham, NC

- Holly Springs, NC

- Northeast Raleigh, NC

- Southeast Raleigh, NC

- South Durham (RTP), NC

- Asheville, NC

- Savannah, GA

About Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health is dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism, their families, and their surrounding communities. Since 2006, KBH has provided high-quality services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), including autism diagnostic evaluations and ABA therapy across North Carolina and Georgia.