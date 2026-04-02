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NAASD Calls For Global Slavery Disclosure Framework In Response To UN Resolution On The Transatlantic Slave Trade
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) acknowledges the United Nations General Assembly resolution commemorating the abolition of slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade (TAST), as advanced by Ghana, recognizing the racialized chattel enslavement of Africans as among the gravest crimes against humanity in recorded history. NAASD affirms that the resolution is a necessary first step - and that first steps must lead somewhere.
NAASD stands in solidarity as American Freedmen with descendants of the TAST across the diaspora - including those in the Caribbean and South America. We are descendants living in different Nation States with different legal systems. Our specific needs differ, and the redress owed to the victims of the TAST belongs to us. It is ours to define. It is ours to claim.
An honest accounting of the TAST must include all parties who profited from or actively resisted its abolition - including African monarchies. King Ghezo of the Kingdom of Dahomey was among the most active state participants in the sale of enslaved persons to European traders and fiercely opposed abolition. The Clotilda - the last documented slave ship to reach American shores, arriving in Mobile Bay, Alabama in 1860 - carried captives taken following a raid against the Takkoi people by the Dahomey. King Bonny of the Niger Delta and the Asantehene of the Ashanti similarly opposed the ending of the TAST. The British Crown signed at least 45 treaties with West African monarchies, including financial compensation and“quit-rents” for lost slave trade revenue. The monarchies received reparations. The enslaved received nothing.
Those same royal lines now exist within Nation States that hold full membership in the United Nations and the African Union. They have a seat at the table of international governance. The descendants of those who were sold - now racial minorities across the Americas and the Caribbean - do not. That asymmetry is a form of ongoing injustice, and it must be named.
NAASD calls upon President Donald J. Trump to issue an Executive Order establishing a Slavery Disclosure Requirement - mandating that all nations, kingdoms, and corporations that participated in the TAST and seek to contract with the U.S. Government must investigate and publicly disclose historical links to slavery. This applies to governments in the UN, EU, and African Union; corporations and financial institutions with pre-1863 origins; and any entity engaged in online commerce in the United States. Disclosures must appear prominently on government contract filings and corporate landing pages. NAASD is prepared to work directly with the President's legislative team to bring this framework forward. This disclosure framework draws from the toolkit developed by Reparations United.
The United Nations resolution is a milestone. But milestones are not destinations. The work of justice is the work of generations - and this generation of American Freedmen, across the United States, rises together to see it done.
The full statement is available at .
About NAASD: NAASD's mission is to activate Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States and allies, to self-advocate utilizing humanitarian principles to effect redress of the enduring impacts of slavery and subsequent harms. NAASD is American Freedmen led and focused on directly repairing the issues impacting our Black American communities. For more information visit .
NAASD stands in solidarity as American Freedmen with descendants of the TAST across the diaspora - including those in the Caribbean and South America. We are descendants living in different Nation States with different legal systems. Our specific needs differ, and the redress owed to the victims of the TAST belongs to us. It is ours to define. It is ours to claim.
An honest accounting of the TAST must include all parties who profited from or actively resisted its abolition - including African monarchies. King Ghezo of the Kingdom of Dahomey was among the most active state participants in the sale of enslaved persons to European traders and fiercely opposed abolition. The Clotilda - the last documented slave ship to reach American shores, arriving in Mobile Bay, Alabama in 1860 - carried captives taken following a raid against the Takkoi people by the Dahomey. King Bonny of the Niger Delta and the Asantehene of the Ashanti similarly opposed the ending of the TAST. The British Crown signed at least 45 treaties with West African monarchies, including financial compensation and“quit-rents” for lost slave trade revenue. The monarchies received reparations. The enslaved received nothing.
Those same royal lines now exist within Nation States that hold full membership in the United Nations and the African Union. They have a seat at the table of international governance. The descendants of those who were sold - now racial minorities across the Americas and the Caribbean - do not. That asymmetry is a form of ongoing injustice, and it must be named.
NAASD calls upon President Donald J. Trump to issue an Executive Order establishing a Slavery Disclosure Requirement - mandating that all nations, kingdoms, and corporations that participated in the TAST and seek to contract with the U.S. Government must investigate and publicly disclose historical links to slavery. This applies to governments in the UN, EU, and African Union; corporations and financial institutions with pre-1863 origins; and any entity engaged in online commerce in the United States. Disclosures must appear prominently on government contract filings and corporate landing pages. NAASD is prepared to work directly with the President's legislative team to bring this framework forward. This disclosure framework draws from the toolkit developed by Reparations United.
The United Nations resolution is a milestone. But milestones are not destinations. The work of justice is the work of generations - and this generation of American Freedmen, across the United States, rises together to see it done.
The full statement is available at .
About NAASD: NAASD's mission is to activate Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States and allies, to self-advocate utilizing humanitarian principles to effect redress of the enduring impacts of slavery and subsequent harms. NAASD is American Freedmen led and focused on directly repairing the issues impacting our Black American communities. For more information visit .
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