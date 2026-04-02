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Steven Batash, M.D. Has Been Awarded A 2025 NY Top Doc
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Steven Batash, M.D. based on merit for 2025.
Dr. Batash, a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 30 years of clinical experience, has been named a NY Top Doctor, recognizing his longstanding commitment to excellence in patient care, innovation, and medical education. This distinction highlights Dr. Batash's impact on the field of gastroenterology and his reputation as a trusted physician serving patients in New York City and across the globe.
Dr. Batash is widely respected for his expertise in advanced gastroenterological techniques and has worked closely with the physicians who pioneered many of the procedures he now performs. Through decades of practice, he has earned an international reputation for excellence, with patient success stories spanning the United States, Europe, and South America. His approach combines cutting-edge technology with individualized care, helping patients achieve meaningful, lasting outcomes.
A graduate of Columbia University, Dr. Batash earned his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Gastroenterology at New York University, where he developed a strong foundation in both clinical practice and academic medicine. He remains affiliated with several leading medical institutions, including NYU Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Batash is a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU School of Medicine. His dedication to education extends beyond the classroom, as he regularly mentors physicians and welcomes colleagues to his endoscopy suite to observe advanced endoscopic weight loss procedures. He also serves as a proctor for gastroenterology fellows at Bellevue Hospital (NYU), contributing to the training of the next generation of specialists.
Dr. Batash's expertise has been recognized nationally through appearances as a medical expert on NBC News, ABC News, and in USA Today, where he has shared insights on gastrointestinal health and emerging treatment options with a broad audience.
The NY Top Doctor designation reflects Dr. Batash's unwavering dedication to innovation, education, and compassionate care. Through his clinical leadership and commitment to advancing the field of gastroenterology, he continues to set a high standard for excellence while positively impacting the lives of patients and fellow physicians alike.
To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Steven Batash, please visit his website:
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About Us
NY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .
Dr. Batash, a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 30 years of clinical experience, has been named a NY Top Doctor, recognizing his longstanding commitment to excellence in patient care, innovation, and medical education. This distinction highlights Dr. Batash's impact on the field of gastroenterology and his reputation as a trusted physician serving patients in New York City and across the globe.
Dr. Batash is widely respected for his expertise in advanced gastroenterological techniques and has worked closely with the physicians who pioneered many of the procedures he now performs. Through decades of practice, he has earned an international reputation for excellence, with patient success stories spanning the United States, Europe, and South America. His approach combines cutting-edge technology with individualized care, helping patients achieve meaningful, lasting outcomes.
A graduate of Columbia University, Dr. Batash earned his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and his fellowship in Gastroenterology at New York University, where he developed a strong foundation in both clinical practice and academic medicine. He remains affiliated with several leading medical institutions, including NYU Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Batash is a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU School of Medicine. His dedication to education extends beyond the classroom, as he regularly mentors physicians and welcomes colleagues to his endoscopy suite to observe advanced endoscopic weight loss procedures. He also serves as a proctor for gastroenterology fellows at Bellevue Hospital (NYU), contributing to the training of the next generation of specialists.
Dr. Batash's expertise has been recognized nationally through appearances as a medical expert on NBC News, ABC News, and in USA Today, where he has shared insights on gastrointestinal health and emerging treatment options with a broad audience.
The NY Top Doctor designation reflects Dr. Batash's unwavering dedication to innovation, education, and compassionate care. Through his clinical leadership and commitment to advancing the field of gastroenterology, he continues to set a high standard for excellence while positively impacting the lives of patients and fellow physicians alike.
To learn more about NY Top Doc, Dr. Steven Batash, please visit his website:
----
About Us
NY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .
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