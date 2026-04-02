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Alta Trust Unveils New Platform To Help Rias Scale Business, Provide Estate Planning
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today Alta Trust launches their new Alta Advisor Platform, intended to help ambitious Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) attract and retain clients, capture more assets, and grow enterprise value.
Previous reports show that 39 percent of high-net-worth clients switched or added advisors within the last three years. With the decline of client loyalty and the increase of competition, Alta Trust knows that risks exist not just with losing today's client, but also with losing the next generation. The Alta Advisor Platform was built to change the current paradigm.
With the new platform, Alta Trust will provide RIAs invaluable access to advanced estate and tax planning to start. The Alta Advisor Platform does not take investment management away from the advisor – it gives the advisor access to the tools and expertise to serve their clients' needs better. The advisor-first model, paired with access to elite estate planning with a built-in institutional trustee, will offer quick implementation solutions that strengthen business.
“We built the Alta Advisor Platform on a simple belief: advisors deserve a real advantage to scale their business and better serve their clients,” said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust.“We were advisors first, and everything we do puts advisors first, helping firms grow, stand apart, and deliver more with confidence.”
Previously, many advisors referred clients asking for estate and tax planning out. The Alta Advisor Platform changes that. With a comprehensive offering, advisors can secure and protect client relationships across generations, retain assets, and solidify the long-term value of their business.
Alta Advisor Platform beta members are already seeing meaningful impact across their firms with the implementation of the platform, and Alta's website offers an impact calculator that illustrates what could happen for your business.
T.L. Turnipseed, Alta's Head of Estate and Tax Planning, is known as 'the attorney estate planning attorneys call for complex cases.' With Turnipseed and Alta's array of well-respected experts, advisors provide sophisticated estate planning for their high-net-worth clients enabling them to scale their business.
“I enjoy finding out-of-the-box solutions for both the ordinary – and not so ordinary – challenges we encounter in estate planning,” Turnipseed said.“It is vital to have a skilled attorney on your team to help safeguard and futureproof your clients' estate management. The Alta Advisor Platform allows advisors to offer advanced estate and tax planning to their clients while remaining the center of the client relationship. Plus, they get all the benefits of the number one trust jurisdiction in the country, South Dakota. I am proud to be part of this innovative offering.”
Alta Trust will be hosting two webinars to introduce the new platform and answer questions. The first takes place April 2, and the second will follow on April 16. Alta has a phased plan in place to launch many more offerings inside of the platform to provide solutions across RIAs entire book of business.
About Alta Trust
Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota-chartered trust company and the firm behind the Alta Advisor Platform, an advisor-first platform built to help RIAs capture and retain multi-generational wealth. Through institutional-grade capabilities in advanced estate and tax planning, retirement, private funds, custody, and custom-built solutions, Alta helps advisors strengthen client relationships, grow assets, and compete more effectively without displacing the advisor from the client relationship.
Previous reports show that 39 percent of high-net-worth clients switched or added advisors within the last three years. With the decline of client loyalty and the increase of competition, Alta Trust knows that risks exist not just with losing today's client, but also with losing the next generation. The Alta Advisor Platform was built to change the current paradigm.
With the new platform, Alta Trust will provide RIAs invaluable access to advanced estate and tax planning to start. The Alta Advisor Platform does not take investment management away from the advisor – it gives the advisor access to the tools and expertise to serve their clients' needs better. The advisor-first model, paired with access to elite estate planning with a built-in institutional trustee, will offer quick implementation solutions that strengthen business.
“We built the Alta Advisor Platform on a simple belief: advisors deserve a real advantage to scale their business and better serve their clients,” said Adam Ponder, CEO of Alta Trust.“We were advisors first, and everything we do puts advisors first, helping firms grow, stand apart, and deliver more with confidence.”
Previously, many advisors referred clients asking for estate and tax planning out. The Alta Advisor Platform changes that. With a comprehensive offering, advisors can secure and protect client relationships across generations, retain assets, and solidify the long-term value of their business.
Alta Advisor Platform beta members are already seeing meaningful impact across their firms with the implementation of the platform, and Alta's website offers an impact calculator that illustrates what could happen for your business.
T.L. Turnipseed, Alta's Head of Estate and Tax Planning, is known as 'the attorney estate planning attorneys call for complex cases.' With Turnipseed and Alta's array of well-respected experts, advisors provide sophisticated estate planning for their high-net-worth clients enabling them to scale their business.
“I enjoy finding out-of-the-box solutions for both the ordinary – and not so ordinary – challenges we encounter in estate planning,” Turnipseed said.“It is vital to have a skilled attorney on your team to help safeguard and futureproof your clients' estate management. The Alta Advisor Platform allows advisors to offer advanced estate and tax planning to their clients while remaining the center of the client relationship. Plus, they get all the benefits of the number one trust jurisdiction in the country, South Dakota. I am proud to be part of this innovative offering.”
Alta Trust will be hosting two webinars to introduce the new platform and answer questions. The first takes place April 2, and the second will follow on April 16. Alta has a phased plan in place to launch many more offerings inside of the platform to provide solutions across RIAs entire book of business.
About Alta Trust
Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota-chartered trust company and the firm behind the Alta Advisor Platform, an advisor-first platform built to help RIAs capture and retain multi-generational wealth. Through institutional-grade capabilities in advanced estate and tax planning, retirement, private funds, custody, and custom-built solutions, Alta helps advisors strengthen client relationships, grow assets, and compete more effectively without displacing the advisor from the client relationship.
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