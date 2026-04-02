Knack Systems And Alokai Partner To Support SAP Commerce Cloud Storefront Modernization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Knack Systems, an SAP Customer Experience (CX) partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Alokai, a Frontend as a Service (FEaaS) platform for composable commerce.

The partnership brings together Knack Systems' experience in SAP Customer Experience implementations with Alokai's frontend platform to support organizations using SAP Commerce Cloud in modernizing their storefronts.

Many organizations running SAP Commerce Cloud are looking to improve storefront performance and flexibility while continuing to leverage their existing SAP investments. This partnership supports that effort by enabling a more incremental approach to frontend modernization.

By combining Alokai's composable, framework-agnostic frontend with Knack Systems' implementation and integration experience, organizations can:

- Modernize storefront experiences while continuing to leverage SAP Commerce Cloud

- Deliver new frontend features more efficiently

- Maintain alignment with existing backend processes and data

- Adopt composable architecture approaches at their own pace

As an Alokai partner, Knack Systems will integrate Alokai's storefront platform into SAP Commerce Cloud environments, supporting both B2B and B2C use cases.

“This partnership reflects what we are seeing across SAP Commerce Cloud programs,” said Krishna Moorthy, Partner & Chief Delivery Officer, Knack Systems.“Organizations want to improve frontend experiences while continuing to build on their SAP investments. Working with Alokai allows us to support that in a structured and practical way.”

“Our partnership with Knack Systems helps SAP Commerce Cloud customers modernize their storefronts without disrupting existing backend investments.

By combining Knack's SAP CX implementation experience with Alokai's composable frontend, organizations can improve performance and roll out new storefront capabilities more efficiently.”

- Patrick Friday, CEO & Co-Founder, Alokai

Organizations can learn more about this approach through joint discussions and solution walkthroughs with Knack Systems.

About Alokai

Alokai is a leading Frontend as a Service (FEaaS) provider that empowers enterprises to build, deploy, and manage AI Native, highly-performant, composable commerce storefronts at scale. By offering a comprehensive ecosystem of pre-built integrations, a flexible UI framework, an AI native Agentic framework and a dedicated cloud infrastructure, the platform enables brands to modernize their customer experience without the need for a full backend replatforming. Trusted by over 2,200 global stores, Alokai bridges the gap between complex headless architectures and accelerated time-to-market, significantly improving site performance and conversion rates. Learn more at alokai.

About Knack Systems

Knack Systems is a global SAP Customer Experience (CX) consulting firm with over 27 years of experience helping organizations improve customer engagement and streamline operations. The company brings a structured BetterB2B approach, along with industry-specific accelerators, to support AI powered CX transformation across building products, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and chemicals. Knack Systems specializes in delivering tailored solutions across e-commerce, sales, service, marketing, and customer data management, with experience spanning complex B2B, B2C, B2B2C, and marketplace environments, and focuses on practical, scalable solutions that align with existing systems and support long-term digital commerce growth. Learn more at knacksystems.