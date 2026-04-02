Bihar Police Cracks Down On Corruption, SI Dismissed From Service

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Reinforcing its policy of zero tolerance against corruption, the Bihar Police, on Thursday, took strict action against a tainted police officer.

Chandan Kushwaha, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Tirhut Range, has ordered the dismissal of Sub-Inspector Sadre Alam with immediate effect.

The case dates back to 2021, when Sadre Alam was posted at Ahiyapur Police Station in Muzaffarpur.

A complainant, Tabassum Ara from Sipahipur, had approached the Vigilance Investigation Bureau with allegations of bribery.

Acting on the complaint, a trap operation was conducted on September 30, 2021.

Sadre Alam was caught accepting Rs 11,000 as a bribe.

The arrest took place at a tea stall near the police station.

A case was registered in the Vigilance Police Station.

Following Alam's arrest, a departmental proceeding was initiated.

The inquiry was conducted under the supervision of Muzaffarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (East). The probe was led by an Investigating Officer, Shahryar Akhtar.

The final report clearly established that the corruption allegations were fully proven.

The police officer was guilty of dereliction of duty and unethical conduct.

Based on the findings, DIG Kushwaha ordered Alam's dismissal from service, sending a strong message within the police force.

Taking a firm stand and concurring with the findings of the Inquiry Authority as well as the recommendations of the Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra, DIG Chandan Kushwaha has ordered the dismissal of Sadre Alam from service on Thursday.

This action highlights the Bihar Police's firm stance against corruption and misconduct within its ranks.

Officials have reiterated that any involvement in bribery will lead to strict disciplinary action.

Accountability and integrity remain top priorities.

A statement issued by the DIG's office underscored that the Police Department is a disciplined organisation where integrity remains paramount.

It emphasised that the continued presence of personnel involved in corrupt practices not only erodes public trust but also tarnishes the reputation of honest officers within the force.