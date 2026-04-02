JMU To Inaugurate President James C. Schmidt
What: Installation ceremony
When: Wednesday, April 8 at 2 p.m.
Who: JMU President James C. Schmidt
Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center
Additional information: This formal ceremony signifies the official investiture of presidential authority and the beginning of Schmidt's tenure. Rooted in tradition, the occasion honors the university's mission, history, and shared commitment to leadership, service and academic excellence. The ceremony affirms JMU's enduring values while celebrating a new chapter in the life of the university.
Media members are also welcome to attend the All Dukes Welcome event on the Festival Lawn immediately following the installation ceremony.
Parking: C12, D1, D2, D3 and R4 lots across from the Festival Conference and Student Center.
Please RSVP no later than April 6 to Chad Saylor, ....
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More information about James Madison University, including rankings and recognitions, can be found at jmu/about.CONTACT: Chad Saylor James Madison University...
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