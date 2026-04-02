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Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

_ PRESS RELEASE _

Paris, April 2 nd , 2026 – The 2025 Universal Registration Document of Nexans has been filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) today. It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Nexans website and on the AMF website ( m f-france ).

This Universal Registration Document includes the 2025 annual financial report, the integrated report, the Board of Directors' management report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, the sustainability statement, the description of the share buyback program, together with the Statutory Auditors' reports and the information related to their fees.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

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Contacts:

Communication



Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

...



Maellys Leostic



Olivier Daban Investor Relations



Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

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2026_04_02_Press release_EN